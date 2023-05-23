Rolf Harris, convicted peadophile and disgraced entertainer, dies aged 93

23 May 2023, 13:59 | Updated: 23 May 2023, 14:01

Rolf Harris Appears At Court On Further Child Sex Abuse Charges
Rolf Harris Appears At Court On Further Child Sex Abuse Charges. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images
Radio X

By Radio X

The disgraced entertainer, who was jailed for using his fame to groom and assault young women, has died after a long illness, aged 93.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Disgraced entertainer and former TV star, Rolf Harris, who was jailed for using his fame to groom and assault young women, has died aged 93

In a statement, his family said he "recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest".

The Australian-born TV presenter, who lived in Maidenhead, Berkshire, had been seriously ill with neck cancer and receiving care, according to reports.

Harris was one of the nation's best-known entertainers before being jailed over sexual assaults on young girls, including a childhood friend of his daughter and an autograph hunter, in 2014.

He denied all the accusations but was convicted after a high-profile trial uncovered a dozen historical indecent assaults against four girls and four charges of producing indecent child images.

The judge sentenced Harris to five years and nine months in prison, saying he had taken advantage of his celebrity status and shown no remorse.

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Squid Game has become the most-watched show on Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge Netflix release date revealed

Paul Cattermole: S Club 7 singer died from natural causes, coroner says

Tom Hanks attends the 'A Man Called Otto' photocall, December 16, 2022 in London

Tom Hanks believes AI could keep him appearing in movies after he's dead

TRENDING ON RADIO X

BRIT Awards 2023 stars: Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Matty Healy of The 1975 and Lizzo

BRIT Awards 2023 winners: See the full list here

Paramore in 2023: Taylor York, Hayley Williams and Zac Farro

Hayley Williams: Don't glamourise the pop-punk era

Wet Leg in 2022: Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale

Wet Leg: Everything you need to know about the band, their debut album and more

Indie Love Songs: The Cardigans, The Verve and Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The 50 Best Indie Love Songs

Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s