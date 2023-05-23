Rolf Harris, convicted peadophile and disgraced entertainer, dies aged 93

Rolf Harris Appears At Court On Further Child Sex Abuse Charges. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

By Radio X

The disgraced entertainer, who was jailed for using his fame to groom and assault young women, has died after a long illness, aged 93.

Disgraced entertainer and former TV star, Rolf Harris, who was jailed for using his fame to groom and assault young women, has died aged 93

In a statement, his family said he "recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest".

The Australian-born TV presenter, who lived in Maidenhead, Berkshire, had been seriously ill with neck cancer and receiving care, according to reports.

Harris was one of the nation's best-known entertainers before being jailed over sexual assaults on young girls, including a childhood friend of his daughter and an autograph hunter, in 2014.

He denied all the accusations but was convicted after a high-profile trial uncovered a dozen historical indecent assaults against four girls and four charges of producing indecent child images.

The judge sentenced Harris to five years and nine months in prison, saying he had taken advantage of his celebrity status and shown no remorse.