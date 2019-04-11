VIDEO: Chris Lilley accused of blackface in new Netflix series Lunatics trailer

Watch the trailer for the Summer Heights High creator's new show, where he has come under fire for the character Jana.

Chris Lilley has been criticised for using blackface in his latest show, which is released in 19 April 2019.

This week the Australian comedian, actor, writer and producer released the trailer to his new Netflix series, Lunatics, which sees him adopt various guises and characters.

However, the Summer Heights High and Ja'mie: Private School Girl creator has come under fire from those who have accused him of using blackface for one of his characters.

Chris Lilley dressed as his controversial character Jana in new Netflix show Lunatics. Picture: YouTube/ Netflix/ Lunatics

It is the character of South African "lesbian pet psychic to the stars" Jana which prompted some Twitter users' anger, as Lilley is depicted as being tanned with an afro.

One user wrote:

However, some do not believe the character causes offence, with one writing: "Seeing people moaning about Chris Lilley is actually pathetic, it’s crazy how soft and easily offended people get now days, there are so much worse things in the world to worry about, I think it’s time for people to man up."

Another wrote: "I haven't seen his new show. I can't judge it yet but Chris Lilley's twitter page still sports pictures of his blackface characters. I'm pretty sure the dude hasn't grown."

I haven't seen his new show. I can't judge it yet but Chris Lilley's twitter page still sports pictures of his blackface characters.



Another wrote: "Unpopular opinion: I like Chris Lilley"

Lunatics is released on Netflix on 19 April 2019.