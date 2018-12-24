Christmas can’t begin til you hear Chewbacca sing Silent Night

Have a Wookie Christmas thanks to this hilarious bit of festive audio trickery.

If you’ve ever experienced the festive miracle that is the Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978, you’ll know that Wookies love Christmas.

So praise be to this incredible video of Chewbacca roaring along to the Christmas hymn Silent Night. It’s funny, it’s touching, it’s brilliant.

Harrison Ford as Han Solo and Chewbacca. Picture: Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The audio was created way back in 1999 by Scott Andersen, but the genius minds at movie parody site How It Should Have Ended have now married the hilarious audio to authentic Star Wars clips.

You can download the original audio at Andersen’s site here.