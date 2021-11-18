Billie Eilish to host Saturday Night Live

Billie Eilish at the UK premiere of the latest Bond film, No Time To Die. Picture: JEP Celebrity Photos / Alamy Stock Photo

The superstar will be fronting the iconic US TV comedy show next month.

By Radio X

Billie Eilish is set to host and perform on the US TV show Saturday Night Live next month.

The 19-year-old pop icon will tackle presenting duties and also be the musical guest on the 11th of December episode of the late-night sketch show.

Billie reacted on Instagram: “AHHHHHH!!! I’M HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SNL!!! CRAAAAZY I COULD SCREAM! @nbcsnl on December 11th!! see you then!!"

Eilish made her SNL debut in September 2019 with a performance of her hit Bad Guy alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas.

Paul Rudd, recently named the People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021, has also been confirmed as host for the 18th of December show, where Charli XCX will be the musical guest.

These will be the final SNL episodes of 2021 and will be aired on the NBC network in the United States.

The shows will be able to watch in the UK via Sky Comedy, where they air on Sunday nights at 9pm. Highlights are also available via SNL's YouTube channel.

It's also been announced that the Eilish siblings have written music for the new Disney and Pixar film Turning Red.

Billie and Finneas have written three songs for the forthcoming animated film's fictional boyband, 4 Town.

The first song, Nobody Like U, features in the latest trailer for the movie, which is slated for release on 11th March 2022.

The film follows 13-year-old Mei and her obsession with the boy band and is set in the early 2000s.

Director Domee Shi said: “We needed our character Mei to be obsessed with something that her mom would not approve of.

"Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for a lot of girls that age.

"The guys were all super pretty, polished, soft and loving, and they had of a way of bringing girls and their besties together.

"Plus, I thought it’d be really cool to create an animated boy band.”

The voice cast includes Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh as Mei and her mother Ming, respectively.