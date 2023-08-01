Angus Cloud, Euphoria actor, dies at 25

Angus Cloud attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022. Picture: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty

The actor, who was most known playing the role of Fez in the hit series, has tragically passed a week after burying his father.

Tributes have poured in for Angus Cloud, who has died at the age of 25.

The actor - who is best known for starring as Fez in the Emmy Award-winning drama series Euphoria, has tragically passed away not long after losing his own father.

A statement from his family read: “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the statement continued. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone.

“We ask for privacy at this time as we sew still processing this devastating loss.”

Tributes have continued to pour in for Cloud since the tragic news was announced, Euphoria shared a photo of the star with the caption: "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

The show's creator and director Sam Levinson said: "There was no one quite like Angus," adding "He was too special, too talented, and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

His co-star Javon Walton, who played his unofficially adopted brother Ashtray in the series took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of the pair, with the words "rest easy brother:.

Musician and Oscar-winning director Questlove wrote: "Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show. Love to his entire family and to those who knew him."

Cloud was famously known for being hired for the role of Fez - a drug dealer with a big heart - without prior acting experience.

He went on to star in the 2021 film North Hollywood as well as 2023 feature film The Line.

He also cameoed in various music videos, including Becky G and Karol G’s Miamiii, Juice WRLD’s Cigarettes and Noah Cyrus' All Three.