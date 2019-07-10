American Pie cast share reunion selfie to celebrate film's 20th anniversary

The cast of American Pie. Picture: Shutterstock

Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Tara Reid, Seann William Scot and Natasha Lyonne have shared a photo to mark 20 years of the classic teen film.

The cast of American Pie have reunited for a selfie two decades years on.

The iconic teen movie - which was first released in US cinemas on 9 July 1999 - celebrated its 20th anniversary this week, and members of the cast reunited to share their memories of the film.

See a photo of Jason Biggs (Jim) , Alyson Hannigan (Michelle), Tara Reid (Vicky), Seann William Scott (Stifler), Chris Klien (Oz) and Natasha Lyonne (Jessica), Eddie Kay Thomas (Finch) below:

The snap came after the cast reunited as part of a special show for Entertainment Tonight.

Asked what it feels like to be back together after 20 years, Biggs said: "It feels really great. Honestly when I'm with this group it really takes me back and feels like no time has passed."

The cast were also shown throwback videos of themselves discussing the film 20 years ago and asked if any of them had crushes on each other.

Watch their interview below:

American Pie spawned three direct sequels; American Pie 2 (2001), American Wedding (2003) and American Reunion (2012).

It also went on to inspire a set of spin-off films, which didn't include the original cast, named American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005), American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006), American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007) and American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009).

