Danny Dyer could be set to star in a sequel for The Business film

According to reports, the EastEnders actor could appear in a follow-up of the cult classic as it's rumoured its script has been written.

Danny Dyer could be set to reprise his role as Frankie in The Business.

According to The Sun, the cult noughties film - in which the famous cockney starred alongside Tamer Hassan - is primed for a follow-up with its original cast.

It has been rumoured that Hassan, who played Charlie in the 2005 film, has already penned the script and wants the EastEnders actor alongside him for the Spanish caper, which is said to be provisionally titled Back In Business.

A source told the outlet: “Tamer is incredibly excited about the script.

“Fans of The Business are going to be in for a treat.

“There’s still so much intrigue around that movie and both Tamer and Danny still get a lot of love for it. Danny remains dedicated to EastEnders, and shooting the movie won’t affect his role in Walford.

“But, of course, he’s excited about the prospect of reuniting with Tamer on screen.”

Watch the original trailer for The Business above.

Danny Dyer at the NTAs 2019. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

The original film, which was released 14 years ago and also starred Geoff Bell and Georgina Chapman, was set in the 80s and developed a cult following and revived retro sports brands such as Fila.

However, it might not be the only film which Danny Dyer could be starring in.

Earlier this year it was reported that Human Traffic was not only getting a sequel, but the original castmembers were on board.

Watch the original trailer for the film above.Justin Kerrigan who helmed and wrote the screenplay for the cult 1999 film, revealed that there will be a follow up.

As NME reports, speaking at a 20th anniversary celebrate the film - which starred John Simm, Danny Dyer, Lorraine Pilkington, Shaun Parkes and Nicola Reynolds - Kerrigan told the crowds at Cardiff's Tramshed: "We’re doing Human Traffic 2!″He added: "It's about one race – the human race and a reaction to Brexit."

According to the outlet, Danny Dyer (Moff), Shaun Parks (Koop) and Nicola Reynolds (Nina) would be making a return.Watch him make the announcement in a Facebook video shared by fan page, Human Traffic: The Revolution.



HUMAN TRAFFIC' SEQUEL ANNOUNCED 'HUMAN TRAFFIC' Writer & Director Justin Kerrigan announces sequel to 'HUMAN TRAFFIC'. DANNY DYER attached to play 'MOFF Posted by Human Traffic: The Revolution on Sunday, 7 April 2019

Watch the trailer for Human Traffic below:

