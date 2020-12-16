Adrian Edmondson is to appear on University Challenge - and people are loving it

The Young Ones in the episode Bambi, 1984: drian Edmondson, Rik Mayall, Nigel Planner and Christopher Ryan. Picture: Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

Twitter is alive with the prospect of the Young Ones star making an appearance on the actual programme... over 35 after he parodied the TV quiz show.

Christmas TV just got a whole lot better as it's been announced that comedian and actor Adrian Edmondson is to appear on a special edition of University Challenge.

Why is this special? Well, back when Ade Edmondson was in the anarchic 1980s comedy The Young Ones, the hopeless students of "Scumbag College" took on the posh kids in a fictional round of the university-based quiz show.

And, Edmondson acknowledged the irony of appearing on the show he'd parodied nearly 40 years ago, noting: "And lo, it came to pass, that on 22nd Dec on BBC2, television did eat itself."

And lo, it came to pass, that on 22nd Dec on BBC2, television did eat itself. pic.twitter.com/Lg466ei1tO — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) December 16, 2020

The new episode of University Challenge will air on Tuesday 22 December and will see two teams of graduates battle it out for supremacy.

Adrian Edmondson is playing for his old uni Manchester, alongside war surgeon David Nott. They will take on graduates from Queen’s Belfast, including writer Kate Devlin and poet Miriam Gamble.

lexei Sayle, Nigel Planner, Rik Mayal, Christopher Ryan and Adrian Edmondson in the very first episode of The Young Ones in 1982. Picture: Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

In the 1984 Young Ones episode Bambi, the team of Vyvyan (played by Edmondson), Rick (played by the late great Rik Mayall), Neil (played by Nigel Planer) and Mike (played by Christopher Ryan) took their chances against a team of upper class toffs: Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Ben Elton and Emma Thompson.

However, as original University Challenge presenter Bamber Gascoigne (devastatingly impersonated by Griff Rhys-Jones) explains to the hopeless students from Scumbag, "the posh kids always win"... until Vyvyan finds a way of evening up the score...

Ade Edmondson played metal-loving medical student Vyvyan in the anarchic 1980s BBC-2 sitcom. Picture: Albert Foster/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Not surprisingly, fans of The Young Ones went crazy over the news.

"Hope you got one of these in as the end credits started to roll," said one, attaching a gif of Ade as Vyvyan, flicking the Vs at the camera.

Nice! Hope you got one of these in as the end credits started to roll. pic.twitter.com/fgls7r2bpt — HO HO HOwen (@owenhants) December 16, 2020

Another fan of the show replied with one of the fake "questions" designed to let Scumbag College win: "Who said "lawks a lordy, my bottom's on fire?"

who said "lawks a lordy, my bottom's on fire" — MattD (@MattDayGolf) December 16, 2020

And there was a bit of Photoshopping to recreate Edmondson's younger self, sat on the University Challenge set in 2020:

Plus much Young Ones/University Challenge banter...

I am frustrated this isn’t a shot of your team sat above the other team. — Smallsy (@Smallsy_) December 16, 2020

Hopefully my two world records will come up in the questions again. — Toxteth O'Grady (@Bags_73) December 16, 2020

Did you smash the oiks? — Emma Scutt 🇪🇺🕷😷 (@emmylouscutt) December 16, 2020

Don’t forget ....”Crop rotation in the 14th century was considerably more widespread “... — 😎Sturmey John🎸 (@sturmy65) December 16, 2020

The episode of University Challenge is shown on BBC2 at 7.30om on Tuesday 22 December. Up Scumbag! Up Scumbag!