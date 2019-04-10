The Addams Family 2019: Cast, trailers, release date & more

Get the first bite of the 3D animated film, starring Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloe Grace Moretz and more.

A first look at The Addams Family has been released.

The animated movie, which will bring the famously morbid family back to the big screen, includes voice roles from the likes of Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams, Oscar Isaac as Gomez Adams, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams and Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley Addams.

Watch its first teaser trailer, which was shared by Universal Pictures UK.

Find out more about the film below...

Screengrab of The Addams family 2019 animated film. Picture: YouTube/ MGM

Who is in the cast for The Addams Family 2019?

Stars include the likes of Chloe Grace Moretz, Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

See their roles below:

Charlize Theron - Morticia Addams

Chloe Grace Moretz - Wednesday Addams

Oscar Isaac - Gomez Addams

Finn Wolfhard - Pugsley Addams

Bette Midler - Grandma

Nick Kroll - Uncle Fester

Allison Janney - Margaux Needler

Aimee Garcia - Denise

Elsie Fisher - Parker Needler

When is The Addams Family set for release?

The trailer simply says that the film is "coming soon," but it also sites that it will be this year and close to Halloween.

What is The Addams Family about?

There's no prizes for guessing that the animated film will simply see the family represented in cartoon form.

A description below the trailer reads: "Get ready to click your fingers! The Addams Family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbour."

When was the original Addams Family released?

The first Addams Family feature film was released in 1991 followed by The Addams Family Values in 1993. They famously starred Angelica Huston as Morticia Addams and Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams.

The Addams family began its life as 150 single-panel cartoons by Charles Addams .- half of which were published in The New Yorker between 1938 and Addams' death in 1988.

It then became a TV series in 1964, which led to a 1977 TV film, before turning into a cartoon in the 70s and 90s.