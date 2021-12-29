Daniel Craig offers advice to new Bond: "Don't be s***"

James Bond star Daniel Craig has offered tips to the next 007. Picture: Julie Edwards/Alamy Live News

By Jenny Mensah

The James Bond star has offered some advice to his as-yet-unnamed successor, who will be next to play 007 in the famous franchise.

Daniel Craig has offered his advice to the next James Bond and it's pretty forthright.

The British actor bowed out of the famous franchise for the final time in James Bond: No Time To Die and he's given some tips to whoever takes over as the iconic 007.

"There’s a couple things I’d say," he told The Sun newspaper. "One is don’t be s***."

The Knives Out star added: "I would say you have to grab it and make it your own."

The actor also said he believes the film was left in a "good place" as there are still plenty of "stories to tell".

“I hope I’ve left it in a good place and I hope the next person can just make it fly. It’s an amazing franchise. I still think there’s a lot of stories to tell."

While the new Bond is yet to be announced, Daniel Craig does not think it should be a woman.

“There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour,” Craig told Radio Times when quizzed about the debate.

He added: "Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"

Ben Whishaw, who played Q in the franchise, discussed the possibility of a gay James Bond and said it would be "extraordinary".

In an interview with Attitude magazine, the actor said: "God, can you imagine? I mean, it would be quite an extraordinary thing. Of course I would like to see that."

He added: "I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this."

"I think that would be real progress," he mused. "But we'll see, we'll see where we're at. I'm amazed by how much has changed just in the last five or six years, so we'll see."

Meanwhile, film makers recently confirmed that the battle to replace Bond is still "wide open," with MDM boss Pamela Abdy telling The Hollywood Reporter:"We've had very early preliminary conversations with Barbara and Michael, but we wanted Daniel to have his last hurrah."

This month even saw producer Barbara Broccoli discuss the prospect of a non-binary Bond.

Appearing on the Girls On Film podcast, host Anna Smith asked if the producer thought 007 would always be male and she replied: "I do, because I don't think that we should be making films where women are playing men.

"I think we should be making more films about women. I think Bond will be a man."

But when the host suggested the star could be non-binary, "one day" Broccoli replied: "Who knows? I mean, I think it's open. We just have to find the right actor."

