Peter Crouch was "lost for words" when Prince Harry asked him how he "bagged" wife Abbey Clancy

Abbey Clancy, Peter Crouch and Prince Harry inset. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss & Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The former footballer admitted he was taken aback when the Duke of Sussex joked about how he managed to get the model.

Peter Crouch was "lost for words" when Prince Harry suggested his wife Abbey Clancy was out of his league.

The famous ex-footballer has four children with the model and presenter, and revealed he was left annoyed at a charity football game in 2015 when the Duke of Sussex asked him how he managed to "bag" her.

Crouch told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "His exact words were, 'How did you bag Abbey Clancy?' which I have to say left me taken aback.

"I'm not normally lost for words, but on this occasion I didn't know what to say. I totally froze and then he was gone."

The former Tottenham Hotspur footballer was with fellow players Jamie Carragher and David James when HRH made his comments and they found it hilarious.

"David and Jamie obviously thought it was hilarious and were laughing their heads off," he added. "In retrospect, perhaps I should have said something like, 'That's a bit rich coming from a short balding ginger guy', but I didn't."

WATCH: Peter Crouch’s Opinions On These Footballers Is Hilarious

Watch Peter Crouch moshing at a Kasabian gig:

VIDEO: How tall is Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno?

It's not the first time we've heard of Prince Harry being a bit cheeky.

Back in 2017, Taylor Hawkins revealed the Duke slapped him across the face to help him get over his jet lag before going on stage for the Invictus games.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast about the royal, the Foo Fighters drummer recalled: "We were getting ready to walk on stage, and I was tired and so jetlagged. And he just goes [slap]"

Dave Grohl added: "He's in the military too, that's not someone you wanna get slapped by".

Hawkins concluded: “I was like, ‘what was that?’ It was great, it was funny. I wore the slap with pride. He’s one of the boys."

READ MORE: Foo Fighters reveal when they're recording their new album

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl found this Nirvana song "hard" and "heartbreaking" to listen to...