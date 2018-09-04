Peter Crouch’s Opinions On These Footballers Is Hilarious
4 September 2018, 17:32
Chris gets Crouchy's opinion on a few people in this funny quick fire session...
Friend of the show, footballer and sometime Radio X presenter Peter Crouch was Chris Moyles’ guest this morning. And Chris decided to fire off a few famous names to see what Crouchy’s opinion was.
Which footballer does Peter Crouch describe as “annoying”?
Which footballer a legend?
Which band is the “Greatest Band Of All Time”? Clue: it’s not Kasabian.