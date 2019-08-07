VIDEO: How tall is Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno?

The Kasabian guitarist has taken part in Radio X's Most Googled Questions series. Get the answer to this and much more in our video.

Serge Pizzorno isn't a difficult rock star to spot. In fact, you couldn't miss the vertiginous Kasabian guitarist and chief songwriter if you tried.

When he's not for his striking haircuts and onstage attire, he's still head and shoulders above the rest due to his impressive height.

But exactly how tall is the L.S.F rocker?

Does he literally rub shoulders with ex-Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic? Or does he give Peter Crouch a run for his money?

Find out the answer to this question and much more in our Most Googled Questions video above...

WATCH: How tall is Foals frontman Yannis Phillappakis?

Serge Kasabian reveals how tall he is in Radio X's Most Googled questions. Picture: Radio X

It turns out the Eez-Eh rocker is about 6'4 (in heels), which is actually pretty small next to Novoselic and Peter Crouch- who both stand at a staggering 6'7" tall.

In our video, the Favourites singer answered more of the internet's burning questions for him, including where he's from, where he lives, why he went solo and if Noel Fielding is his brother. Don't look at us!

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled questions

Meanwhile, Serge and Kasabian have left a pretty big hint that they're working on their seventh studio album this week.

Taking to Twitter the band shared an image with what looks like the back of Serge's hand, with the following list written in biro pen: "LIGHT BBQ, TUNE GUITAR, ALBUM 7".

See their photo below:

During the band's hiatus, Serge has kept himself busy by releasing his very own solo project this year.

The S.L.P - which stands for Sergio Lorenzo Pizzorno - has seen Serge release Little Simz-collaboration Favourites and his summery dance banger Nobody Else so far.

Watch the video for Nobody Else:

The S.L.P's self-titled debut album is set for release on 30 August 2019, and will be supported with live dates across the UK and Europe.

See Serge Pizzorno's The S.L.P September 2019 live dates:

Thu 5 September - Glasgow, SWG3

Fri 6 September - Manchester, O2 Ritz

Sat 7 September - Birmingham, O2 Institute

Mon 9 September - London, EartH

Tue 10 September - London, EartH

Thu 12 September - Milan, Circolo Magnolia

Fri 13 September - Berlin, Gretchen

Mon 16 September - Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

Tue 17 September - Paris, Café de la Danse