Dolly Parton bows out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 running: Here's why

Dolly Parton does not want to be considered for the Rock 7 Roll Hall of Fame. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The country legend has removed herself from the running to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Find out why in her official statement.

Dolly Parton has chosen to "bow out" of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022.

The legendary country singer has asked to be taken out of the consideration for the honour after being announced alongside a star-studded nominees list, which included the likes of Eminem, Kate Bush, Beck, Dionne Warwick and more.

Taking to social media, the Jolene singer has "respectfully" taken herself out of consideration for the honour and explained her reasons why.

Find out why Dolly Parton doesn't want to be included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and who else is up for the honour.

Why has Dolly Parton removed herself from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame running?

Dolly Parton wants to "bow out" of running for the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 because she doesn't feel like she's "earned that right" and doesn't want to split the vote.

Taking to social media on Monday 14 March, she shared a statement, which read: "Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

The 9 to 5 legend added: "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!“My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Who are the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominees?

Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton

Rage Against The Machine

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick

When will the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 inductees be announced?

Inductees will be announced in May 2022 and the induction ceremony will take place this Autumn, with the date and venue to be confirmed.

