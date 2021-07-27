How to watch Billie Eilish's Up Close TV special

27 July 2021, 13:50 | Updated: 27 July 2021, 13:54

Billie Eilish press 2021
Billie Eilish has announced a TV special called Up Close. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The singers-songwriter has announced a special broadcast to support the release of her new Happier Than Ever album. Find out when it's released and how to watch it.

Billie Eilish is set for another TV special.

Just a week after announcing her Disney+ concert, it has been confirmed that the 18-year-old singer will also take part in a new BBC special to support the release of her Happier Than Ever album this Friday (30 July).

Find out when Billie Eilish: Up Close is released, what to expect, how to watch it and more below.

When is Billie Eilish's BBC Up Close documentary released?

Billie Eilish: Up Close will air on BBC One at 10.30pm on Saturday 31 July 31 and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

What will Billie Eilish's Up Close documentary be about?

The 45-minute special will be filmed in Eilish's Home Town of Los Angeles. According to a press release, she'll talk about "her latest album Happier Than Ever, her extraordinary rise to fame, looking back at her remarkable success, the effect it has had on her life and her role as an inspiration for young people all over the world".

It is produced by So Television, its Executive Producers are Graham Stuart and Andy Rowe and it is directed by James Merryman.

What is the Happier Than Ever album release date?

Eilish's Happier Than Ever album is set for release on Friday 30 July 2021.

Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever album artwork
Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever album artwork. Picture: Press

What's the tracklist for Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever album?

The tracklist for Happier Than Ever is as follows:

  1. Getting Older
  2. I Didn’t Change My Number
  3. Billie Bossa Nova
  4. my future
  5. Oxytocin
  6. GOLDWING
  7. Lost Cause
  8. Halley’s Comet
  9. Not My Responsibility
  10. OverHeated
  11. Everybody Dies
  12. Your Power
  13. NDA
  14. Therefore I Am
  15. Happier Than Ever
  16. Male Fantasy

Where can I see Billie Eilish on tour in the UK?

See Eilish's UK and Ireland dates for 2022 here:

  • 3 June: Belfast, SSE Arena
  • 4 June: Dublin, 3 Arena
  • 5 June: Dublin, 3 Arena
  • 7 June: Manchester, AO Arena
  • 8 June: Manchester, AO Arena
  • 10 June: London, The O2
  • 11 June: London, The O2
  • 12 June: London, The O2
  • 14 June: Glasgow, SSE Hydro
  • 15 June: Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • 16 June: London, The O2

