Insane Clown Posse's old songs are trending on TikTok. Picture: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Two songs by the HipHop duo are taking over the social media platform, but why have they started trending?

If you spend any time on TikTok, you may have noticed two songs by Insane Clown Posse creeping into your algorithm, with uses of the band’s songs hitting the millions.

With spooky season upon us, it’s perhaps no surprise that songs by the horrorcore duo are going viral, with two songs in particular - Chop Chop Slide and In My Room - taking over the platform. But how much do you know about the group behind the viral TikTok clips? Find out all you need to know about the band and the viral trend below…

Who are Insane Clown Posse?

Insane Clown Posse are an American hip hop duo from Detroit. The group is made up of Violent J (aka Joseph Bruce) and Shaggy 2 Dope (aka Joseph Utsler) and was founded in 1989.

The band perform a style of hardcore hip hop known as horrorcore, a hip hop sub-genre that takes inspiration from the horror aesthetic - murder, gore, violence and the supernatural - and often merges it with sinister sounding beats and horror film samples. ICP have released 16 studio albums and have a following of dedicated fans called the Juggalos, but with two of their songs going viral on TikTok, their music is reaching a wider audience.

Why are Insane Clown Posse's song's going viral on TikTok?

The duo's songs In My Room and Chop Chop Slide appear to be gaining popularity on the platform especially as Halloween approaches. Perhaps unsurprisingly, they are being used for everything from clown-themed makeup transformations and comedy sketches to slasher film impressions.

Chop Chop Slide is one of Insane Clown Posse’s songs to go viral on TikTok, with over a million uses on the platform. Released in 2009 on their album Bang! Pow! Boom!, the track samples DJ Casper’s Cha Cha Slide.

Just a few seconds of the song have been clipped for TiKTok, with the lyrics “chop chop chop chop, swing swing swing swing” inspiring people to act out their best slasher film murder impressions.

The other song that’s steadily spreading across TikTok is In My Room from the band’s 2004 album The Wraith: Hell’s Pit. It’s been used almost 780,000 times on the platform, for everything from Halloween-inspired makeup tutorials to comedy sketches.

Thanks to Halloween causing a resurgence of the band’s music on the app, Chop Chop Slide now sits at Number 24. on Spotify’s viral 50 chart. In My Room meanwhile, is now at Number 40.

And if TikTok has made you want more from Insane Clown Posse, you’re in luck - the band’s 17th album Yum Yum Bedlam is being released this month on Halloween.