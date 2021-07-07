This mind-blowing TikTok video reveals real reason why Ritz crackers have ridges

This 'mind-blowing' TikTok video reveals real reason why Ritz crackers have ridges. Picture: TikTok

Just when you think you've got it all figured out, life throws you another curveball!

A Ritz cracker video has sent the internet into a frenzy after the brand revealed the real reason why its iconic biscuits have scalloped edges.

In a TikTok video, which has since racked up over 380,000 likes, the snack brand revealed the ridges aren't just for aesthetic purposes - they're actually designed to help cut cheese into bite-sized chunks.

You can see for yourself in the clip below:

Since, viewers have expressed their astonishment at the "shocking" revelation.

One user replied to the post: "MY LIFE IS A LIE".

Another added: "I'm not feeling okay after this."

Others weren't so sure how legitimate the claims was, however, commenting: "People will believe anything."

It was also pointed out that it would be more efficient to use a knife or to pull the cheese apart with your hands.

This isn't the first time the hack has been shared online, either; last year, TikTokker @therealnobody30 went viral with over 1.8million views.

What do you think? Will you be trying it?