TikTok star gifted truck from Ocean Spray after Fleetwood Mac video

8 October 2020, 11:15 | Updated: 8 October 2020, 11:54

TikTok star Nathan Apodaca receives truck from Ocean Spray
TikTok star Nathan Apodaca receives truck from Ocean Spray. Picture: MEGA/Getty Images

Nathan Apodaca, who became famous for his video which featured the band's Dream single, has been gifted a new truck... and lots of Ocean Spay.

The viral TikTok star who shared a video of himself skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac while drinking Ocean Spray has received an awesome gift from the juice drink company.

Nathan Apodaca - who hails from Idaho in the United States - went viral after sharing the clip of himself drinking Cran-Raspberry juice alongside to the legendary band's 1977 hit Dreams.

Now, after Mick Fleetwood shared his own take on the clip, juice company Ocean Spray have gifted him with a cranberry red truck, which of course was also filled with their own juice drinks.

Watch him receive the booty here:

READ MORE: Mick Fleetwood recreates viral TikTok Dreams video

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ocean Spray Chief Executive Tom Hayes said in a statement: "When we saw Nathan Apodaca’s video and the joy it created, we knew we needed to celebrate him and the happiness he spurred."

He added: "Yesterday Ocean Spray was humbled to gift Nathan with something of importance to him — a truck we knew he needed."

The truck and free beverages are no doubt a very small price for the company, who've received tons of invaluable free advertisement from the TikTok star.

Fleetwood Mac themselves also have the skateboarder to thank for the publicity, after his stunt led sales and streams of the iconic song to surge.

The original TikTok video has had 26.2 million views (and counting) and even inspired Mick Fleetwood to recreate his own version of the clip.

The 73-year-old captioned his video: "@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."

READ MORE: How much does it cost to see Fleetwood Mac?

Latest On Radio X

Elbow in 2008: Craig Potter, Guy Garvey, Richard Jupp, Pete Turner and Mark Potter

QUIZ: How well do you know the words to Elbow's Grounds For Divorce?

Quizzes

Noel Gallagher and Dizzee Rascal

Noel Gallagher has worked on a collaboration with Dizzee Rascal

Noel Gallagher

Dave Grohl at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy GRAMMY salute to Prince

Foo Fighters launch People of Rock and Roll digital zine

Foo Fighters

Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1990: Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante, Chad Smith

QUIZ: Which Red Hot Chili Peppers album are you?

Quizzes

Peter Hook of Joy Division/New Order

Peter Hook on the first time Joy Division played Transmission

Joy Division

Freddie Mercury of Queen performs live at The Oakland Coliseum in 1977 in Oakland, California, 1977

How an amazing gig gave Queen the idea for We Will Rock You

Queen

Latest Videos

Dom delivered the Prize Dump to our mischievous winner Nick this week

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump winner Nick pranks Dom!

Radio X marks 30 years of Chris Moyles in broadcasting

Radio X surprises Chris Moyles to mark his 30 years in broadcasting
Jack Black impersonates the rock in this throwback Jumanji cast interview

WATCH: Jack Black's impression of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is TOO GOOD
Chris Moyles reveals who'll be driving The Prize Dump

Who's driving the van for The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump?