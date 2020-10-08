TikTok star gifted truck from Ocean Spray after Fleetwood Mac video

TikTok star Nathan Apodaca receives truck from Ocean Spray. Picture: MEGA/Getty Images

Nathan Apodaca, who became famous for his video which featured the band's Dream single, has been gifted a new truck... and lots of Ocean Spay.

The viral TikTok star who shared a video of himself skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac while drinking Ocean Spray has received an awesome gift from the juice drink company.

Nathan Apodaca - who hails from Idaho in the United States - went viral after sharing the clip of himself drinking Cran-Raspberry juice alongside to the legendary band's 1977 hit Dreams.

Now, after Mick Fleetwood shared his own take on the clip, juice company Ocean Spray have gifted him with a cranberry red truck, which of course was also filled with their own juice drinks.

Watch him receive the booty here:

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ocean Spray Chief Executive Tom Hayes said in a statement: "When we saw Nathan Apodaca’s video and the joy it created, we knew we needed to celebrate him and the happiness he spurred."

He added: "Yesterday Ocean Spray was humbled to gift Nathan with something of importance to him — a truck we knew he needed."

The truck and free beverages are no doubt a very small price for the company, who've received tons of invaluable free advertisement from the TikTok star.

Fleetwood Mac themselves also have the skateboarder to thank for the publicity, after his stunt led sales and streams of the iconic song to surge.

The original TikTok video has had 26.2 million views (and counting) and even inspired Mick Fleetwood to recreate his own version of the clip.

The 73-year-old captioned his video: "@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."

