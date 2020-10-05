Mick Fleetwood recreates viral TikTok Dreams video

5 October 2020, 12:46 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 12:51

The Fleetwood Mac rocker joined the platform to pay homage to a man who went viral after skating and drinking cranberry juice to their iconic song.

Mick Fleetwood has joined TikTok to recreate a viral video, which features their Dream single.

Last month saw a user on the platform, known as @420doggface208, go viral after he posted a clip of himself skating while drinking cranberry juice to the 1997 track.

Now, the Fleetwood Mac rocker has joined in on the fun by sharing his own version of the video.

The 73-year-old captioned the clip: "@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."

READ MORE: How much does it cost to see Fleetwood Mac?

Mick Fleetwood recreates viral TikTok video featuring the band's Dreams single
Mick Fleetwood recreates viral TikTok video featuring the band's Dreams single. Picture: 1. TikTok/Mick Fleetwood 2. TikTok/420doggface2018

Fans flocked to Twitter to praise the rocker, who no doubt was aware of the huge uplift in streams the song had received due to the viral video.

One wrote: "Mick Fleetwood joining TikTok to recreate the Dreams video is the only thing getting me through today."

Another said: "Probably the best thing on the Internet in 2020 so far. Mick Fleetwood is a legend."

One fan even suggested another viral video for the Idaho skateborder to attempt: "I need the skateboarding dude to do a video to the guitar slide section in Golden pretty please...... Even better still perhaps Mick Fleetwood can give it a go"

READ MORE: Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil thinks Fleetwood Mac are "cheeky bastards" for Glasto snub

Latest On Radio X

AC/DC and Guns N'Roses

QUIZ: Guns N'Roses lyric or AC/DC lyric?

Quizzes

Tom Grennan is Chris Moyles' tenant

WATCH: Chris Moyles is Tom Grennan's secret landlord

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher thinks about moving back to Manchester "all the time"

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam 2020

Pearl Jam to play TWO nights at BST Hyde Park in 2021

Gary Powell is set to present a brand new show on Radio X

Hear The Libertines' Gary Powell on Radio X

The Specials in 1978: Jerry Dammers, Horace Panter, Neville Staple, Terry Hall, Roddy Byers, Lynval Golding and John Bradbury

Why The Specials recorded Ghost Town

Features

Latest Videos

Miles Kane covers Oasis track Hey Now! for 25 years of (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Miles Kane covers Oasis' Hey Now! for (What's The Story) Morning Glory? 25th anniversary

Miles Kane

Chris Moyles has a kitchen update and it's not good

Chris Moyles has a kitchen update and it's not good

Nandi Bushell creartes an original song for Dave Grohl

Rock and Grohl: Nandi Bushell creates original song for Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters

Billie Eilish releases official video for No Time To Die her James Bond soundtrack

Billie Eilish releases official video for No Time To Die from James Bond soundtrack