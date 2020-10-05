Mick Fleetwood recreates viral TikTok Dreams video

The Fleetwood Mac rocker joined the platform to pay homage to a man who went viral after skating and drinking cranberry juice to their iconic song.

Mick Fleetwood has joined TikTok to recreate a viral video, which features their Dream single.

Last month saw a user on the platform, known as @420doggface208, go viral after he posted a clip of himself skating while drinking cranberry juice to the 1997 track.

Now, the Fleetwood Mac rocker has joined in on the fun by sharing his own version of the video.

The 73-year-old captioned the clip: "@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."

Mick Fleetwood recreates viral TikTok video featuring the band's Dreams single. Picture: 1. TikTok/Mick Fleetwood 2. TikTok/420doggface2018

Fans flocked to Twitter to praise the rocker, who no doubt was aware of the huge uplift in streams the song had received due to the viral video.

One wrote: "Mick Fleetwood joining TikTok to recreate the Dreams video is the only thing getting me through today."

Mick Fleetwood joining TikTok to recreate the Dreams video is the only thing getting me through today. — Kyle 🍉 (@FineNowImAwake) October 5, 2020

Another said: "Probably the best thing on the Internet in 2020 so far. Mick Fleetwood is a legend."

Probably the best thing on the Internet in 2020 so far. Mick Fleetwood is a legend. 🤘🤘🤘 https://t.co/LxEBEdxbxT — Holden Sheppard 😎💪 (@V8Sheppard) October 5, 2020

One fan even suggested another viral video for the Idaho skateborder to attempt: "I need the skateboarding dude to do a video to the guitar slide section in Golden pretty please...... Even better still perhaps Mick Fleetwood can give it a go"

I need the skateboarding dude to do a video to the guitar slide section in Golden pretty please...... Even better still perhaps Mick Fleetwood can give it a go 👌🏼👏🏼 — 💫 Petra ✨ (@TheBoyStyles) October 5, 2020

