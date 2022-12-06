The Strokes announce The Singles - Volume 01 boxset

The Strokes are set to release a collection of singles. Picture: 1. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty 2. Twitter/TheStrokes

By Jenny Mensah

The NYC '00s indie legends are releasing a collection of some of their best singles in a boxset bundle next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Strokes have shared their plans to release a collection of singles.

The indie rockers - made up of - have announced a boxset entitled The Singles - Volume 01, which is slated for 24th February 2023.

The boxset features ten unforgettable singles from the band’s first three albums; Is This It (2001), Room on Fire (2003) and First Impressions of Earth (2006), alongside rare B-sides from the original single releases.

All 10 singles will be available pressed on black 7” vinyl with the artwork from each original release replicated in the package.

"The Singles - Volume 01" featuring singles from the first three albums + rare B-sides on black 7” vinyl is coming out in stores and online Feb. 24, 2023.



See the full track list and pre-order the collection: https://t.co/orj3Yo21qM pic.twitter.com/qUJPtiMKzv — The Strokes (@thestrokes) December 2, 2022

Videos for all ten A-sides, including Last Nite, Hard to Explain Reptilia, Juicebox and Heart in a Cage are now available to watch in HD.

See The Strokes - The Singles - Volume 01 Tracklist:

1A: The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version)

1B: Last Nite (Rough Trade Version)

2A: Hard to Explain

2B: New York City Cops

3A: Last Nite

3B: When It Started

4A: Someday

4B: Alone, Together (Home Recording)

4BB: Is This It (Home Recording)

5A: 12:51

5B: The Way It Is (Home Recording)

6A: Reptilia

6B: Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men

7A: The End Has No End

7B: Clampdown (Live at Alexandria Palace)

8A: Juicebox

8B: Hawaii

9A: Heart in a Cage

9B: I’ll Try Anything Once (“You Only Live Once” Demo)

10A: You Only Live Once 10B: Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)