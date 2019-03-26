The Streets' albums ranked from worst to best

This week marks 17 years since The Streets' Original Pirate Material was released. Join Radio X as we rate their five studio releases from worst to best.

Everything Is Borrowed The Streets - Everything Is Borrowed . Picture: Press Their 2008 album, which Mike Skinner describes as a "peaceful coming to terms" LP, was his reaction to the "guilt-ridden indulgence" of its The Hardest Way to Make an Easy Living predecessor. As a result, you get less punch and more chill, but tracks like The Escapist still remain memorable.

Computers and Blues The Streets - Computers and Blues. Picture: Press Their final album, which was released in 2011 includes guest spots from the likes of Claire Maguire and Rob Harvey of The Music, who provide highlights in the likes of Lock the Locks and Going Through Hell respectively.

The Hardest Way To Make An Easy Living The Streets - The Hardest Way to Make An Easy Living. Picture: Artwork Coincidentally, their third studio album places third on our list. Their shortest album thus far at only 37 minutes and 12 seconds long, The Hardest Way To Make an Easy Living received mixed reviews from the critics, with some thinking Skinner's ideas and delivery a little half-baked. However, it still boasted memorable singles in When You Wasn't Famous, Never Went To Church and Prangin' Out. And if you haven't heard Pete Doherty's version of pranging out, we suggest you listen to it here.

A Grand Don’t Come for Free The Streets - A Grand Don't Come for Free. Picture: Artwork A Grand Don't Come For Free is The Streets' most successful album, peaking at No.1 in the UK chart and becoming an era-defining record in the process. Both a commercial and critical success, singles in Fit But You Know It and Dry Your Eyes cemented Skinner's status as a baird of the everyday, working-class male.