The Streets announce Amsterdam weekender for 2021

The Streets' Mike Skinner at The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival 2019. Picture: Ollie Millington/Redferns

Mike Skinner and co will head to the Dutch city for Take Me As I Amsterdam, which will see them takeover coffee shops, hotels and play a headline gig.

The Streets have announced a weekender in Amsterdam for 2021.

The event, which takes place from 30 April to 3 May 2021, will see Mike Skinner and co takeover coffee shops and hotels, while playing a headline gig in the Dutch city.

Fans of the Fit But You Know It outfit can sign up to a special mailing list for more info on the event - named Take Me As I Amsterdam - which promises everything from boat parties to afterparties and special guest DJs.

READ MORE: Mike Skinner 'winces slightly' at Fit But You Know It

The news come after the band were confirmed for MADE Festival 2021.

The event - which is set to take place at Sandwell Valley Country Park in West Bromwich- will now see the Fit But You Know It as one of its bill-toppers.

The gig is set to be The Streets' biggest hometown show to date.

MADE Festival was set to take place this year, but was forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, those with 2020 tickets are able to roll their tickets over to 2021.

Tickets are on sale at made-festival.co.uk now.

READ MORE: Where are the flats on the cover of Original Pirate Material by The Streets?