The Streets announce Amsterdam weekender for 2021

10 August 2020, 11:56 | Updated: 10 August 2020, 12:35

The Streets' Mike Skinner at The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival 2019
The Streets' Mike Skinner at The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival 2019. Picture: Ollie Millington/Redferns

Mike Skinner and co will head to the Dutch city for Take Me As I Amsterdam, which will see them takeover coffee shops, hotels and play a headline gig.

The Streets have announced a weekender in Amsterdam for 2021.

The event, which takes place from 30 April to 3 May 2021, will see Mike Skinner and co takeover coffee shops and hotels, while playing a headline gig in the Dutch city.

Fans of the Fit But You Know It outfit can sign up to a special mailing list for more info on the event - named Take Me As I Amsterdam - which promises everything from boat parties to afterparties and special guest DJs.

READ MORE: Mike Skinner 'winces slightly' at Fit But You Know It

The news come after the band were confirmed for MADE Festival 2021.

The event - which is set to take place at Sandwell Valley Country Park in West Bromwich- will now see the Fit But You Know It as one of its bill-toppers.

The gig is set to be The Streets' biggest hometown show to date.

MADE Festival was set to take place this year, but was forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, those with 2020 tickets are able to roll their tickets over to 2021.

Tickets are on sale at made-festival.co.uk now.

READ MORE: Where are the flats on the cover of Original Pirate Material by The Streets?

Latest On Radio X

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and Anthony Kiedis in 1986

These early Red Hot Chili Peppers photos will warm your heart

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers Brandon Flowers at iHeartRadio ALTer Ego at The Forum on January 19, 2019

The Killers share “glam” photo before teasing “a little rooftop thing"

The Killers

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

Foo Fighters cancel Van Tour 2020 due to COVID-19

Foo Fighters

Noel Gallagher onstage with Oasis at Knebworth, August 1996

Oasis at Knebworth: the story behind their biggest ever gigs

Oasis

Ozzy Osbourne and his daughter Aimee plus The Osbournes promo shot with Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne

Here's what The Osbournes' private daughter Aimee is up to now
Best Manchester Albums

25 classic albums from Manchester

Features

Latest Videos

Harry Shearer on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Harry Shearer speaks to The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles reacts to Ross Kemp's wasp sting video

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Ross Kemp's crazy wasp sting video
Pippa just keeps giving away The Chris Moyles Show's face masks

The Chris Moyles Show got face masks made, but Pippa just can't say no!
Paul Mescal stars in The Rolling Stones' Scarlet video

Normal People’s Paul Mescal stars in The Rolling Stones’ Scarlet video

The Rolling Stones