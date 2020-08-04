The Streets to headline MADE festival 2021

Mike Skinner and co will top the bill at the festival next year. Picture: Christoph Schmidt/DPA/PA Images

The West Bromwich festival's 2021 instalment will see The Streets play their biggest hometown gig to date.

The Streets are the first headliners to be confirmed for MADE Festival 2021.

The event - which is set to take place at Sandwell Valley Country Park in West Bromwich on 31 July next year - will now see the Fit But You Know It as one of its bill-toppers.

The gig is set to be The Streets' biggest hometown show to date.

MADE Festival was set to take place this year, but was forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, those with 2020 tickets are able to roll their tickets over to 2021.

Tickets are on sale at made-festival.co.uk now.

Meanwhile, Mike Skinner and co are taking to Hackney's EartH venue this week to play one of their most intimate gigs in over a decade.

The ticketed event - which takes on 6 August 2020 from 9pm BST - is being held to celebrate the band's None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive mixtape and will be streamed online by those who bought tickets.

Fans were encouraged when purchasing tickets to add an optional donation to Skinner's chosen charity, Show Racism The Red Card.

None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive, (NOUAGOTLA) - which features collabs with everyone from Tame Impala to IDLES - is out now.

