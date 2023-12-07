The Snuts warn fans of scammers after intimate tour dates go on sale

The West Lothian rockers are set to embark on intimate tour dates to celebrate their Millennials album.

The Snuts have warned fans about being tricked by scammers pretending to have tickets to see them live.

The Scottish rockers - made up of Jack Cochrane, Joe McGillveray, Callum Wilson and Jordan Mackay - recently announced their intimate Millennials Tour to celebrate their forthcoming album of the same name, which is released on 23rd February 2024.

However, the Gloria band took to X (formerly Twitter) to urge fans only to use trusted resale sites, writing: "As soon as a post about tickets goes on our social media we are bombarded by scammers trying to punt tickets. Please only use trusted resellers like @Twickets to avoid getting scammed. We block everyone who attempts to punt tickets on our posts but sometimes we’re not quick enough."

As soon as a post about tickets goes on our social media we are bombarded by scammers trying to punt tickets. Please only use trusted resellers like @Twickets to avoid getting scammed. We block everyone who attempts to punt tickets on our posts but sometimes we’re not quick… — The Snuts (@TheSnuts) December 7, 2023

The band's dates will see them visit intimate record stores for gigs and signings such as Manchester's HMV and ASSAI in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee are almost all sold out, with the band joking to their Birmingham fans: "BIRMINGHAM! Our editors OCD is in overdrive. Camaaaaaaaaaan".

Speaking about their forthcoming Millennials album last month, they revealed it was self-produced and will be released on their own label Happy Artist Records after they wanted to stay true to the reasons they went into music.

Taking to X, they explained: "It’s super hard to be transparent as a band online in 2023... or even just a human, and although our sound and the songs will always evolve and change, it’s been mad important to us that we stay true to the reasons we ever wanted to do this shit in the first place."

The Burn The Empire rockers went on: "We started writing new music in January and quickly realised that we could do this s*** ourselves. There were loads of thoughts and emotions we had probably forgot to write about - or maybe we had become too distracted by the rat race.

"Either way, f*** it - from this OUR THIRD STUDIO ALBUM ‘MILLENNIALS’ was born, and we fucking loved making it for you. That’s what this one is - no ulterior motive, we wrote this one just for us and you."

The band described the album as having: "10 songs that dip in and out of the simple idea of being alive and trying to find your feet in this crazy world. Whether you’re a millennial, gen Z or whatever - we all go through the same stuff. We think there’s something for everyone in there. Tunes for the OG’s that we owe it all to, and tunes for the troops that have joined us along the way. We really love this record, and we think you might just love it too."

Their latest release Deep Diving sees them moving along with their sound as promised and you can watch the official video for the single below:

The Snuts - Deep Diving (Official Music Video)