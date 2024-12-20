Radio X Record Of The Year 2024: how to listen

We asked you to choose your favourite Radio X Record Of The Week of 2024- hear the countdown on Global Player.

2024 has been a fantastic year for new music

We've seen amazing releases from some of the biggest artists in rock and indie, with many old favourites making a return alongside some stunning new talent.

Fontaines D.C. and The Last Dinner Party made the crossover into the mainstream, while Liam Gallagher teamed up with Stone Roses man John Squire for a monumental collaboration.

Favourites making new music in 2024 included the ever-reliable Kasabian, Kings Of Leon found a fresh energy and the world was delighted to receive another album from The Libertines. Plus, after 16 years, there was the long-awaited return of The Cure.

The vote for Record Of The Year 2024 has now closed and we will play your top songs in order of preference during a special show from on Tuesday 31st December from 1pm, just before the New Year's Eve celebrations begin!

Issy Panayis will be your host!

You can listen to the Radio X Record Of The Year 2024 playlist on Global Player now - a special selection of all the tracks that were in the running.

