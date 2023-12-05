Details of Shane MacGowan's funeral revealed

Shane MacGowan in London in 1997. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The ceremony for The Pogues frontman is set to take place in Co. Tipperary this Friday 8th December.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shane MacGowan's funeral details have been released.

Tributes have continued to pour in for The Pogues singer, who died on 30th November, aged 65, surrounded by friends and family.

Now, the details of his funeral have been revealed, with the Fairytale of New York legend being commemorated in his beloved Nenagh in Co. Tipperary, where he was raised until he was six, on Friday 8th December.

According to The Irish Mirror, it has been suggested that MacGowan's mass will take place in the same chapel where his beloved mother Therese MacGowan's funeral was held.

Meanwhile Shane MacGowan's cause of death has been revealed as the world continues to mourn his loss.

His wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, said that MacGowan died from pneumonia, according to The New York Times.

It was the Irish journalist and author who also broke the news of his death last month.

Taking to Instagram on 30th November, she shared a heartbreaking post, which began: "I don’t know how to say this so I am just going to say it. Shane who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love ❤️ of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese."

She added: "I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love ❤️ and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures. There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world. Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music. You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You meant the world to me."

Meanwhile, The Pogues' Fairytale of New York is now favourite for Christmas number one.

The track was tipped to have a strong bid for the festive title this year, following reports of MacGowan's ill health and the news that LadBaby would not be releasing a Christmas single this year.

The song currently sits at number 18 in the UK singles chart and is expected to climb in the coming weeks.

Latest odds see The Pogues track, which also featured the late Kirsty MacColl, at 1/3 to hit the top spot for Christmas according to William Hill.

The Pogues - Fairytale Of New York (Official Video)

Shane MacGowan's sister Siobhan recently shared her thoughts of the iconic single, which she says "captured what Christmas was like for a lot of people".

Speaking to Hot Press magazine, she said: "I thought it was absolutely amazing. What a song: the orchestration, the pathos, the beauty, the anger.

"I thought it captured what Christmas was like for a lot of people, which we all understood but nobody ever put in Christmas songs. I was very impressed that, finally, there was a Christmas song that maybe portrayed real life more than the other Christmas songs did.

She added: “I was very proud of Shane for having done it - but not a bit surprised that he was the one who brought this to the fore.”