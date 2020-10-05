Pearl Jam to play TWO nights at BST Hyde Park in 2021

The US rock legends will return next year for two big nights in London, with Pixies and IDLES on the bill.

Pearl Jam will play two nights in London next summer as part of American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2021.

The American alternative rock superstars will play two consecutive nights next year after their 2020 date sold out in record time... but was postponed.

The Alive outfit will now play Friday 9 July 2021, with indie legends Pixies on the bill and Saturday 10 July 2021, with the UK's hottest new act IDLES also performing on the day. More acts are yet to be announced.

The pair of shows are Eddie Vedder and co's biggest ever London shows and will pick up the band's tour in support of their latest album Gigaton.

Pearl Jam 2020.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 10am on Saturday 10 October from www.bst-hydepark.com. Ticket prices start at £70 + booking fee.

Fans who bought tickets to Pearl Jam’s cancelled sold out BST Hyde Park show in 2020 will have priority access to rebook and experience both shows with a Two Day ticket, from 10am on Thursday 8 October.

There is also the option to split the cost of a ticket with the BST Hyde Park payment plan.

Ten Club members who purchased tickets for the cancelled 2020 show will be given pre-sale access on Tuesday 6th October. The Ten Club pre-sale includes exclusive access to the Ten Club pit 15 minutes before all other customers. All other Ten Club members will be given pre-sale access on Wednesday 7th October

American Express® Cardmembers can take advantage of the pre-sale from the 6th October.

2021's BST Hyde Park event will also see Open House return, the free four day event between the two weekends of music, offering events and activities, including live music & entertainment, open-air cinema nights, live sport showings, street food, pop-up bars and more.

For more information, see www.bst-hydepark.com.

