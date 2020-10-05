Pearl Jam to play TWO nights at BST Hyde Park in 2021

5 October 2020, 09:59 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 10:29

The US rock legends will return next year for two big nights in London, with Pixies and IDLES on the bill.

Pearl Jam will play two nights in London next summer as part of American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2021.

The American alternative rock superstars will play two consecutive nights next year after their 2020 date sold out in record time... but was postponed.

The Alive outfit will now play Friday 9 July 2021, with indie legends Pixies on the bill and Saturday 10 July 2021, with the UK's hottest new act IDLES also performing on the day. More acts are yet to be announced.

The pair of shows are Eddie Vedder and co's biggest ever London shows and will pick up the band's tour in support of their latest album Gigaton.

READ MORE: Why Pearl Jam's Alive isn't the uplifting anthem you think it is

Pearl Jam 2020
Pearl Jam 2020. Picture: Press

Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 10am on Saturday 10 October from www.bst-hydepark.com. Ticket prices start at £70 + booking fee.

Fans who bought tickets to Pearl Jam’s cancelled sold out BST Hyde Park show in 2020 will have priority access to rebook and experience both shows with a Two Day ticket, from 10am on Thursday 8 October. 

There is also the option to split the cost of a ticket with the BST Hyde Park payment plan.

Ten Club members who purchased tickets for the cancelled 2020 show will be given pre-sale access on Tuesday 6th October. The Ten Club pre-sale includes exclusive access to the Ten Club pit 15 minutes before all other customers. All other Ten Club members will be given pre-sale access on Wednesday 7th October

American Express® Cardmembers can take advantage of the pre-sale from the 6th October.

2021's BST Hyde Park event will also see Open House return, the free four day event between the two weekends of music, offering events and activities, including live music & entertainment, open-air cinema nights, live sport showings, street food, pop-up bars and more.

For more information, see www.bst-hydepark.com.

READ MORE: Chris Cornell's daughter Toni covers Pearl Jam's Black

Latest On Radio X

Gary Powell is set to present a brand new show on Radio X

Hear The Libertines' Gary Powell on Radio X

The Specials in 1978: Jerry Dammers, Horace Panter, Neville Staple, Terry Hall, Roddy Byers, Lynval Golding and John Bradbury

Why The Specials recorded Ghost Town

Features

Green Day in 2001: Mike Dirnt, Tre Cool and Billie Joe Armstrong

How did Green Day come up with their name?

Green Day

Tom Grennan and Liam Gallagher

Tom Grennan: "There won't be another Liam Gallagher"

Tom Grennan

The Who in 1969, around the time of Tommy: Pete Townshend, Roger Daltey, Keth Moon and John Entwistle

Bands whose frontmen don’t write the lyrics

Features

Famous opening lines from classic albums

QUIZ: Can You Name The Album From The Opening Line?

Quizzes

Latest Videos

Miles Kane covers Oasis track Hey Now! for 25 years of (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Miles Kane covers Oasis' Hey Now! for (What's The Story) Morning Glory? 25th anniversary

Miles Kane

Chris Moyles has a kitchen update and it's not good

Chris Moyles has a kitchen update and it's not good

Nandi Bushell creartes an original song for Dave Grohl

Rock and Grohl: Nandi Bushell creates original song for Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters

Billie Eilish releases official video for No Time To Die her James Bond soundtrack

Billie Eilish releases official video for No Time To Die from James Bond soundtrack