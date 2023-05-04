Ozzy Osbourne is “determined” to play live shows

The Prince of Darkness has said he wants to play more shows, even if he has to be wheeled on staged.

Ozzy Osbourne wants to keep playing shows even if someone has to "wheel (him) out there".

The Black Sabbath legend reluctantly announced he would have to retire from extensive touring earlier this year, but has reiterated his desire to still play gigs after spending the last five decades on stage.

Speaking to Tenacious D duo Jack Black and Kyle Gass for Metal Hammer magazine, he said: "I mean, doing a live show is what I live for.

"I’ve had to cancel my [2023] European tour but I’m determined. I’ve gotta do more gigs if I have to get someone to wheel me out there.

"I mean, you can’t retire from this game. It’s not a job, it’s a f****** passion. I don’t know how to do anything else.

"The thought of sitting in my house all day... I’m a road dog, you know? I’ve been doing it f****** 55 years. It’s the best thing to have ever happened to me.”

The Paranoid icon admitted he has "some good gigs" and his "fair share of f****** bad gigs" over the years.

"A guitar player can change his guitar," he added. "A drummer can change the drum. If my voice goes, I’m f*****.

"One time I was at a gig at Nassau Coliseum in New York. On the way to the gig, my voice went out. The kids were already there and I thought, ‘What the f*** am I gonna do now?’

"I went out and tried to sing and they gave me a standing ovation. The kids would rather see you being bad than go home."

Ozzy first announced he'd have to step down from touring on social media, writing on Instagram: "As you may all know, four years ago this month I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage."

He added: "I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held on to your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience I have now come to the realisation that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required".

The septuagenarian rocker concluded: "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.

"I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, @JudasPriest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have."

However, Ozzy was quick to clarify his position after some outlets suggested he was retiring altogether.

Speaking on SiriusXM, he explained: "I've been working my guts out to try and get back on my feet and I've come to the point where Sharon says to me, 'You know what? The truth of the matter is you can't keep booking tours and failing, cancelling.'

"So if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine. But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say yes. I mean, if I could tour I’d tour. But right now I can’t book tours because right now, I don’t think I could pull them off."

He added: "If I get OK today... If the doctor said to me today, ‘Oh, you can tour.’ It would take another six months to get it together, you know?

"The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records. But I can’t do that forever. I gotta get out there."

The Iron Man rocker also disparaged over the coverage of his announcement by the media, saying: "This f***ing press drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, ‘Ozzy’s on his last legs.’ I’m f***ing not dying."

