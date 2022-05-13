My Chemical Romance drop surprise single The Foundations of Decay

By Jenny Mensah

Gerard Way and co have shared an epic six-minute single, which is their first musical offering since 2014.

My Chemical Romance have returned with a new single for the first time in eight years.

The Foundations of Decay sees the emo rockers return to their best with a six-minute epic that will please their oldest of fans.

There's no word on whether this single means MCR fans will be getting a full album, though there's no doubt it would be welcomed.

Their last studio album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, was released in 2010, while their post-breakup greatest hits compilation May Death Never Stop You released in 2014 featured new track Fake Your Death.

Whether or not the band release any more material, their fans have a huge string of reunion dates to look forward to, which were previously put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Gerard Way and co will start off in the UK with a headline show at the Eden Project before playing three consecutive dates at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes and heading to Dublin, Warrington, Cardiff and Glasgow.

See My Chemical Romance's 2022 UK dates here:

16th May 2022: Eden Sessions

17th May 2022: Eden Sessions

19th May 2022: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

21nd May 2022: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

22nd May 2022: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

25th May 2022: Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, Ireland

27th May 2022: Warrington - Victoria Park

28th May Cardiff, UK, Sophia Gardens

30th May Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

