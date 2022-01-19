When We Were Young Festival: Everything you need to know

When We Were Young Festival announced its nostalgic line-up this week. Picture: Twitter/whenwewereyoung

By Jenny Mensah

The festival poster went viral for its nostalgic emo line up, which included My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne and more. Find out how when it takes place and how much it actually costs.

This week saw When We Were Young Festival go viral after its '00s line-up provoked serious feelings of nostalgia across the globe.

The festival, which announced headliners in My Chemical Romance and Paramore, boasts an impressive line-up that made millennials look back at some of their teenage years with fondness.

With everyone from Avril Lavigne to Jimmy Eat World on the bill for the Las Vegas event, the jam-packed emo and alternative festival seemed almost too good to be true with tickets said to start at "$19.99 down," leaving music fans to wonder if we'd actually gone back in time to the early 2000s.

So what is the deal with When We Were Young festival? Find out who's headlining and on the bill, when and where it takes place, how much it really costs and how you can buy tickets.

My Chemical Romance are one of the headliners announced for When We Were Young festival. Picture: Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images

Is When We Were Young festival real?

Yes folks, When We Were Young Festival looks like the real deal, with the festival presented by Live Nation.

When and Where is When We Were Young festival?

When We Were Young takes place on October 22nd 2022 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Paramore are also set to headline When We Were Young festival . Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Who is headlining When We Were Young festival?

My Chemical Romance and Paramore are headlining When We Were Young festival and they're joined by a huge roster of acts on the line-up

Who is on the When We Were Young festival line-up?

My Chemical Romance

Paramore

Avril Lavigne

Bring Me The Horizon

AFI

The Used

Dashboard Confessional

A Day To Remember

Akaline Trio

Bright Eyes

Jimmy Eat World

The All American Rejects

Pierce The Veil

Dance Gavin Dance

Wolf Alice

And many more. Visit www.whenwewereyoungfestival.com for the full line-up so far.

Avril Lavigne is among the acts at the star-studded, nostalgic When We Were Young festival. Picture: GettyJeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

How much is When We Were Young festival?

The festival tweeted that prices begin at "$19.99 down," but the prices packages on the website are more realistic, with General Admission tickets starting at $224.99, followed by GA+ at $399.99, VIP at $499.99 and hotel and ticket packages starting at $499.

How can I buy tickets to When We Were Young festival?

Fans have been told to register now for the Presale, which starts on Friday 21st January at 10am Pacific Time (7pm GMT). Visit www.whenwewereyoungfestival.com for more.

