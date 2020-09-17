Denise Johnson’s debut album to be posthumously released

17 September 2020, 16:01 | Updated: 17 September 2020, 16:13

Denise Johnson
Denise Johnson. Picture: Press/Johnny Bird

The much-loved Manchester singer - who is known for providing vocals on Primal Scream's Screamadelica - was planning to release her album before her passing.

Denise Johnson's debut album is set to be released in her memory.

The Manchester singer - who is most-known for her vocals on Primal Scream's Screamadelica album - prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the music world when she tragically passed away on 27 July, aged just 56 years old.

Johnson had been preparing to release her debut solo album, entitled Where Does It Go, this year and plans will go ahead to see it released posthumously on 2 October 2020.

The album includes covers of New Order's True Faith, and The Smiths' Well I Wonder as well as original song and lead track Steal Me Easy.

The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess is also set to showcase the album on Monday 5 October from 9pm on Tim's Twitter Listening Party.

See the artwork for Where Does It Go here:

Denise Johnson - Where Does It Go album artwork
Denise Johnson - Where Does It Go album artwork. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for the funeral of Manchester singer Denise Johnson

Johnson worked on the stripped-back record with Manchester-based guitarist Thomas Twemlow, who she first met through a producer friend in 2003.

He said: "Denise got back in touch a few years after we'd first worked together, asking if I'd play acoustic guitar for her. We set about doing our own version of her favourite songs from various Manchester acts. One of the first she asked me to play around with was True Faith: my first thought was 'how the hell can I make an electronic track work on acoustic?' But, to be honest, when you've got someone like Denise singing, you can make anything work!"

Get the tracklist for Where Does It Go:

1. True Faith (New Order)

2. I’m Not In Love (10CC)

3. Nothing You Can Do (Denise Johnson)

4. Evangeline (Cherry Ghost)

5. Sunshine After The Rain (Ellie Greenwich)

6. Well I Wonder (The Smiths)

7. Steal Me Easy (Denise Johnson / Fabien Lefrançois)

