Primal Scream vocalist Denise Johnson dies

27 July 2020, 18:56 | Updated: 27 July 2020, 19:28

Denise Johnson with Primal Scream (and George Clinton) back in 1994
Denise Johnson with Primal Scream (and George Clinton) back in 1994. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

It's been announced that the singer, who also worked with artists such as New Order and Ian Brown, has died.

Manchester vocalist Denise Johnson, who is probably best known for her work with Primal Scream, has died unexpectedly today (27 July). She was 53.

Her friend and colleague Rowetta from Happy Mondays confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: "I have so many great memories of Denise from when we were young. We just used to sing & laugh like naughty schoolgirls all the time. A great loss to Manchester and music."

Johnson rose to fame with her performance on Primal Scream's Don't Fight It Feel It in in 1991 and appeared on tracks by New Order, Electronic, A Certain Ratio, Ian Brown, Bernard Butler, Paul Weller and many more.

Denise was part of the Primal Scream crew and appeared with the band when they performed the classic 1991 album Screamadelica in full.

The Manchester music world has been paying tribute. New Order's Stephen Morris said: "Shocked and devastated to hear of the passing of Denise Johnson. An absolutely beautiful lady."

Ian Brown, whose album Unfinished Monkey Business Johnson appeared on, said simply" RIP LOVELY DENISE JOHNSON"

Doves paid tribute on Twitter, saying: "We are all devastated to hear the news that our old friend and all round beautiful person Denise Johnson has passed away. What a loss for the many people who loved her."

808 State remembered Johnson fondly, saying: "Her voice sews so many memories together in many contexts - but most of all she gave the best hugs -but you can hear that cant you?"

Only a week ago, Denise announced that her debut acoustic album Where Does It Go, would be released on 25 September. The LP kicks off with her cover of New Order's True Faith.

