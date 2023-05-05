Coronation Concert date, start time, list of performers and how to watch

Pete Tong, Lionel Richie, Tiwa Savage and Katy Perry are among the performers at the Coronation Concert. Picture: 1. Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty 2. Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for The Everglades Foundation) 3. Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images 4. Dimitri Hakke/Redferns 5. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

By Jenny Mensah

The Coronation Concert takes place at Windsor Castle this weekend. Find out who will perform at the historic event and how to watch it.

The Coronation of King Charles III takes place this weekend and it's being marked with festivities events across the UK.

After the formal pomp and ceremony, which will see two grand processions and a religious service take place, the royals get to let their down somewhat with a huge star-studded concert at Windsor Castle.

Find out everything you need to know about the event, including what time it starts, who's performing and how to watch it at home.

Where and when is the Coronation Concert?

The Coronation concert takes place on Sunday 7th May on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

What time is the King's Coronation concert?

The show will officially sart on Sunday 7th May at 8pm BST.

Who's on the Coronation concert line-up?

Who's on the Coronation concert line-up?

Take That

Lionel Richie

Katy Perry

Paloma Faith

Olly Murs

Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel

Freya Ridings and pianist Alexis Ffrench

Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger

Bette Midler

Tiwa Savage

Steve Winwood

Pete Tong

The Coronation Choir

See our breakdown of the line-up below

Take That

The band, who are a regular fixture at royal celebrations, will perform as their current line-up of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

In a joint statement they said: "This will be our first live show since the Odyssey Tour, four years ago in 2019, and what a stage to come back on."A huge live band and orchestra, a choir, military drummers, the backdrop of Windsor Castle and the celebration of a new King."

Lionel Richie

The legendary US singer and Commoders legend, who was the first global ambassador of the Prince’s Trust, said: "To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration."

Katy Perry

Katy Perry, who was appointed an ambassador of The British Asian Trust by then-Prince Charles in 2020, said: "I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking," Perry said.

Tiwa Savage

The Nigerian singer-songwriter, who will take to the stage, said, "It’s truly an honour to be representing Africa and the Commonwealth at such an historic event. I look forward to joining the celebrations and bringing Afrobeats to Windsor Castle for the first time!"

Nicole Scherzinger:

Scherzinger, who is set to perform with pianist Lang Lang, said: "The U.K. has been my home away from home for many years now, so this means so much to me to be lending my voice through the gift of song. The piece I will be singing is such a powerful, moving song. And to be sharing the stage with Lang Lang will be a dream come true; a once-in-a-lifetime performance."

Who else will appear at the Coronation concert?

Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls and Sir Tom Jones will appear in pre-recorded video messages and sketches, plus there will be a special appearance from much loved children's book character Winnie The Pooh.

For the very first time ever, The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art will join forces for a one-off performance, featuring new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa.

A 74-piece classical orchestra will perform as well as The Coronation Choir, which consists of singers from different groups across the UK.

How to watch the Coronation concert:

The concert will broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 7the May at 8pm. It will also be available to watch on the big screen at St James's Park in London.

Who's presenting the Coronation concert?

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has been confirmed as the host of the event. Meanwhile, Kirsty Young will anchor the live broadcast of the concert from the grounds of Windsor Castle, plus Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo will give fans a taste of the action backstage.

Watch the Coronation Concert live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 7the May at 8pm.