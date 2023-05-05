Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock to play gig on Coronation night at 100 Club

Original Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock is set to play a gig on the same night as the Coronation of King Charles III. Picture: 1. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images 2. Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images 3. Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The original Sex Pistols bassist will be performing at his album party hosted at the 100 Club to support his new record Consequences Coming.

Glen Matlock is set to play a gig on the night of King Charles III's Coronation.

The original Sex Pistols bassist and the co-writer of the band's anarchic single, God Save The Queen, is set to play the 100 Club on Saturday 6th May - the same day of the historic event.

Responding to a notice of the event by the Mayor of London Assembly, the punk icon joked: "I wonder what kind of warrant I’ll get?! Come on down to the 100 Club this Saturday and find out…"

I wonder what kind of warrant I’ll get?!

Come on down to the 100 Club this Saturday and find out… 😎 pic.twitter.com/T6BZewUWJx — Glen Matlock (@GlenMatlock) May 4, 2023

The venue has a history with The Royal Family with The King and The Queen Consort (then The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall) visiting the venue in December 2020 as part of a tour of the West End with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

According to reports Matlock is set to perform the iconic god Save The Queen anthem at the Coronation special, but will not be changing the words to 'God Save The King,' because there isn't much to rhyme with it.

The event also celebrates Matlock's current solo album Consequences Coming, which was released on 27th April 2023 and includes the single Head On A Stick.

“The album was written and recorded in Britain over the last 18 months or so with a posse of seasoned but on point performers.” says Matlock in an interview.

“All done during the debacle that is Brexit and the rise and fall of the turgid Trump episode in the US. These songs reflect my take on the whole sorry mess that has ensued.”

He added: “Now the wheels of the music business can sometimes move at a lugubrious, glacial pace, and sometimes the moment might be lost but seeing no break in the clouds or clear light at the end of the tunnel, surely the only demand on people’s lips should be that there are ‘Consequences Coming’ for the fat headed oafs who have foisted their asinine warped sensibilities on us.”

“The tunes are pretty catchy too…”

Consequences Coming album Tracklisting:

1. Head On A Stick

2. Consequences Coming

3. Magic Carpet Ride

4. Speaking In Tongues

5. Shine Off Your Shoes

6. Constant Craving

7. Step In The Right Direction

8. Something ‘Bout The Weekend

9. This Empty Heart

10. Face In A Crowd

11. Tried To Tell You

12. Can’t Be Myself With You

13. This Ship

