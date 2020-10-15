Billie Eilish shrugs off shamers to win big at 2020 Billboard Awards

Billie Eilish won big at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

The No Time To Die singer defied the bodyshamers this week and urged people to wear masks, wash their hands and vote as she picked up her gongs.

Billie Eilish has defied the haters to win big at this year's Billboard Awards.

The 18 year old singer-songwriter went viral on Wednesday (14 October) after fans rushed to defend her from bodyshamers after photos emerged of her in the press.

Later that evening, the Bad Guy singer took home the gong for Top Female Artist, Top New Artist and the Top Billboard 200 Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Rather than addressing the most recent news, Eilish used it as an opportunity to urge fans to vote and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to the stage to pick up the gong for Top Female Artist, while wearing a camo mask, which matched her outfit, she said: "This is so nuts. Thank you so much, Billboard.

"Thank you to all the women who have come before me and paved my way. I love you.

"Please vote, please wear a mask, please wash your hands. Be safe. Take care."

The singer's big win comes after she trended after being papped in LA wearing a beige vest top.

Billie is stepping out of her comfort zone! She looks great 😍 Posted by Daily Mail Australia on Monday, 12 October 2020

People One Twitter user in particular sparked blacklash after sharing an image of the singer-songwriter, alongside the caption: "in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body".

in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body. pic.twitter.com/pMRFdZZ7mE — GamesNosh (@GamesNosh) October 13, 2020

Fans defended Billie in their droves, with one writing: "Billie Eilish is beautiful! PLEASE, do not body shame her, or anyone for that matter. Body shaming is not “news” or “gossip” it’s HARMFUL and UNACCEPTABLE."

Billie Eilish is beautiful! PLEASE, do not body shame her, or anyone for that matter. Body shaming is not “news” or “gossip” it’s HARMFUL and UNACCEPTABLE. — Jessie Paege (@jessiepaege) October 14, 2020

The Billboard Awards cap off an amazing year for Eilish, who won a BRIT Award, five GRAMMY Awards and became the youngest ever artist to write and record a Bond Theme Tune.

