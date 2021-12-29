Let Radio X take you into 2022 with some special shows

Radio X has a host of special shows New Year. Picture: Getty Images

Radio X has the ultimate soundtrack for the long New Year's Eve weekend. See the highlights from the schedule here.

Radio X wants you to choose the Record Of The Year 2021. Picture: Radio X

Radio X Record Of The Year with Issy Panayis

New Year's Eve Friday 31 December, 11am

You’ve been voting on Global Player, and as we close out the year, Issy counts down every Radio X Record Of The Week from the last twelve months, to reveal what you’ve told us is your favourite!

The Radio X Indie All Nighter

New Year's Eve, Friday 31 December, 3pm

Dan Gasser starts the New Year's celebrations early on Radio X! Get set for indie floor fillers all night...

Dan Gasser presents the Best Of British show every Sunday afternoon at 4pm. Picture: Radio X

Chris Moyles – Platinum New Year's

New Year's Eve, Friday 31st December, 7pm

Chris Moyles is bringing the Platinum Hour to Radio X on New Year's Eve! Three hours – uninterrupted – of hand-picked tracks.

Chris Moyles will be bringing the Platinum Hour to New Year's Eve. Picture: Radio X

Get more of The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour which our special Live Playlist. Picture: Radio X

New Year's Eve, Friday 31st December, 10pm

The Indie All Nighter continues with Rich Wolfenden seeing the night through until 2am... you get the idea now. Indie. Bangers. Uninterrupted.

Rich Wolfenden continues the New Year's Eve party tunes. Picture: Radio X

The Radio X Chilled All Dayer

New Year's Day Saturday 1 January, 6am to 11pm

The day after the night before or simply easing your way into 2022... nothing but chilled, blissed, acoustic, trippy vibes for January 1st. Elspeth Pierce, Adam Brown, Polly James, Dan Gasser and Rich Wolfenden will have the music you want to hear all through New Year's Day.