Let Radio X take you into 2022 with some special shows
29 December 2021, 18:12
Radio X has the ultimate soundtrack for the long New Year's Eve weekend. See the highlights from the schedule here.
Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk
Radio X Record Of The Year with Issy Panayis
New Year's Eve Friday 31 December, 11am
You’ve been voting on Global Player, and as we close out the year, Issy counts down every Radio X Record Of The Week from the last twelve months, to reveal what you’ve told us is your favourite!
The Radio X Indie All Nighter
New Year's Eve, Friday 31 December, 3pm
Dan Gasser starts the New Year's celebrations early on Radio X! Get set for indie floor fillers all night...
Chris Moyles – Platinum New Year's
New Year's Eve, Friday 31st December, 7pm
Chris Moyles is bringing the Platinum Hour to Radio X on New Year's Eve! Three hours – uninterrupted – of hand-picked tracks.
The Radio X Indie All Nighter
New Year's Eve, Friday 31st December, 10pm
The Indie All Nighter continues with Rich Wolfenden seeing the night through until 2am... you get the idea now. Indie. Bangers. Uninterrupted.
The Radio X Chilled All Dayer
New Year's Day Saturday 1 January, 6am to 11pm
The day after the night before or simply easing your way into 2022... nothing but chilled, blissed, acoustic, trippy vibes for January 1st. Elspeth Pierce, Adam Brown, Polly James, Dan Gasser and Rich Wolfenden will have the music you want to hear all through New Year's Day.