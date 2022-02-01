Adele to perform at the BRIT Awards 2022

Adele performing at her One Night Only special in October 2021. Picture: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

The singer has announced she will be joining the likes of Sam Fender and Liam Gallagher at the ceremony in London next week, after reports that she'd dropped out.

Adele is to perform at the forthcoming BRIT Awards.

The singer took to social media tonight (1st February) to confirm that she will be taking to the stage at the ceremony, which is set to take place on Tuesday 8th February at London's O2 Arena.

She wrote on Instagram: "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!"

The star is up for four awards at this year's BRITs: Artist Of The Year, Best Pop/R&B Act, MasterCard Album of the Year for her latest outing 30, and Song Of The Year for Easy On Me.

The London-born star - who relocated to Los Angeles back in 2016 - also told her 49 million followers that she will be making an appearance on the BBC's Graham Norton Show during her visit.



She wrote: "Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!"

It comes after reports that the star had dropped out of the performance and BRIT Award bosses were trying to convince her to appear via video link.

A source told The Sun: "Adele was confirmed to perform on the night, but has now pulled out — which has been a massive blow for the organisers.

They are talking to her team to see if she can appear by video link. It's a massive headache but they want her involved in any way she will agree."



The news has come just days after Adele made the decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency less than 24 hours before opening night, claiming that her the logistics of her show had been "destroyed" by COVID cases.

Adele will join previously announced performers Sam Fender, Liam Gallagher, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Doja Cat, Holly Humberstone, and Little Simz.

Fender is nominated for three awards on the night; Artist of the Year, Rock/Alternative Act and Mastercard Album of the Year, for his No. 1 album Seventeen Going Under.