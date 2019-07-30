Former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks announces 2019 UK shows

30 July 2019, 11:58 | Updated: 30 July 2019, 12:47

Orlando Weeks announces 2019 UK solo live shows. Picture: JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Pelican singer has shared new dates for September, where he'll be playing "all brand new, as yet unheard music". Find out how to get tickets.

Orlando Weeks has announced new solo dates for September 2019.

The former Maccabees frontman has taken to social media to reveal he'll embark on live dates in September in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and London, where he'll play "brand new, as yet unheard music."

Tickets will go on sale this Friday 2 August from 9am.

See his Instagram post below:

The First Love singer - who released his The Gritterman book, album in 2017 - also teased that new information about the shows would be coming this week.

The Maccabees announced their split after 14 years together back in 2016.

The band - who consist of Weeks alongside, Sam Doyle, Rupert Jarvis and Felix and Hugo White - went on to play a run of farewell shows, including sold-out gigs in London's Alexandra Palace and an intimate gig at Omeara, London.

Watch them play Marks To Prove It below:

See Felix White take you through some of the tracks that changed his life:

