2022 Mercury Prize: Ceremony date, nominees, hosts, performances and more

27 July 2022, 12:41

The 12 albums shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize
The 12 albums shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize. Picture: Press

Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Yard Act, Self Esteem and more have made the shortlist for the 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Albums Of The Year... find out more about the albums here.

When does the Mercury Prize ceremony 2022 take place?

The 2022 Awards Show will take place on Thursday 8th September at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. The event will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Album Of The Year. Tickets are available from www.eventimapollo.com

How can I watch the Mercury Prize 2022?

The 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony will be shown on BBC Four - further broadcast details will follow soon.

Who's on the Mercury Prize 2022 shortlist?

  1. Fergus McCreadie - Forest Floor

    Fergus McCreadie - Forest Floor album artwork
    Fergus McCreadie - Forest Floor album artwork. Picture: Press

  2. Gwenno - Tresor

    Gwenno - Tresor album artwork
    Gwenno - Tresor album artwork. Picture: Press

  3. Harry Styles - Harry’s House

    Harry Styles - Harry’s House album artwork
    Harry Styles - Harry’s House album artwork. Picture: Press

  4. Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler - For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

    Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler - For All Our Days That Tear The Heart album artwork
    Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler - For All Our Days That Tear The Heart album artwork. Picture: Press

  5. Joy Crookes - Skin

    Joy Crookes - Skin album cover
    Joy Crookes - Skin album cover. Picture: Press

  6. Kojey Radical - Reason To Smile

    Kojey Radical - Reason To Smile album artwork
    Kojey Radical - Reason To Smile album artwork. Picture: Press

  7. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

    Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert album artwork
    Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert album artwork. Picture: Press

  8. Nova Twins - Supernova

    Nova Twins - Supernova album artwork
    Nova Twins - Supernova album artwork. Picture: Press

  9. Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

    Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under album artwork
    Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under album artwork. Picture: Press

  10. Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure

    Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure album artwork
    Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure album artwork. Picture: Press

  11. Wet Leg - Wet Leg

    Wet Leg - Wet Leg album artwork
    Wet Leg - Wet Leg album artwork. Picture: Press

  12. Yard Act - The Overload

    Yard Act - The Overload album artwork
    Yard Act - The Overload album artwork. Picture: Press

Who are the Mercury Prize 2022 judges?

The 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW judges are:

  • Anna Calvi – Musician & Songwriter
  • Annie MacManus – Broadcaster & DJ
  • Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer
  • Hazel Wilde (from Lanterns on the Lake) - Musician & Songwriter
  • Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster
  • Jamz Supernova – Broadcaster & DJ
  • Jeff Smith - Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2
  • Lea Stonhill – Music Programmer, Radio X
  • Loyle Carner – Musician & Songwriter
  • Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, MOJO
  • Tshepo Mokoena – Music Writer & Author
  • Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times.

The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith.

The judges said "Getting down to 12 albums this year was not easy, simply because there were so many remarkable ones to choose from. That serves as proof that British & Irish music thrives during unsettled periods in history, with the albums chosen covering everything from imaginative pop to pioneering rap to Cornish language folk-rock. We feel that these 12 amazing albums each have something to say artistically and socially, all in their own unique, enriching ways. Now comes the really hard part... choosing only one overall winner."

More on the Mercury Prize

Sam Fender, Little Simz, Harry Styles and Wet Leg albums have all been given a Mercury Prize nod

Mercury Prize 2022 Albums of the Year shortlist revealed

Past Mercury winners: Portishead, Speech Debelle, Badly Drawn Boy and Dizzee Rascal

Where are the Mercury Prize winners now?

Albums that didn't win the Mercury Prize

21 albums that incredibly never won the Mercury Prize

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Sam Fender Performs At Finsbury Park

Sam Fender plays milestone gig at London's Finsbury Park

Sam Fender

An aerial view of the huge Oasis shows at Knebworth House, August 1996

10 of the biggest gigs in history

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts, Live Playlists and more!

Yannis Philippakis of Foals

Foals on Life Is Yours

Foals

Best Manchester Albums

25 classic albums from Manchester