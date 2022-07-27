2022 Mercury Prize: Ceremony date, nominees, hosts, performances and more

The 2022 Awards Show will take place on Thursday 8th September at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. The event will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Album Of The Year. Tickets are available from www.eventimapollo.com

The 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony will be shown on BBC Four - further broadcast details will follow soon.

Fergus McCreadie - Forest Floor Fergus McCreadie - Forest Floor album artwork. Picture: Press Gwenno - Tresor Gwenno - Tresor album artwork. Picture: Press Harry Styles - Harry’s House Harry Styles - Harry’s House album artwork. Picture: Press Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler - For All Our Days That Tear The Heart Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler - For All Our Days That Tear The Heart album artwork. Picture: Press Joy Crookes - Skin Joy Crookes - Skin album cover. Picture: Press Kojey Radical - Reason To Smile Kojey Radical - Reason To Smile album artwork. Picture: Press Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert album artwork. Picture: Press Nova Twins - Supernova Nova Twins - Supernova album artwork. Picture: Press Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under album artwork. Picture: Press Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure album artwork. Picture: Press Wet Leg - Wet Leg Wet Leg - Wet Leg album artwork. Picture: Press Yard Act - The Overload Yard Act - The Overload album artwork. Picture: Press

The 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW judges are:

Anna Calvi – Musician & Songwriter

Annie MacManus – Broadcaster & DJ

Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer

Hazel Wilde (from Lanterns on the Lake) - Musician & Songwriter

Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster

Jamz Supernova – Broadcaster & DJ

Jeff Smith - Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2

Lea Stonhill – Music Programmer, Radio X

Loyle Carner – Musician & Songwriter

Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, MOJO

Tshepo Mokoena – Music Writer & Author

Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times.

The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith.

The judges said "Getting down to 12 albums this year was not easy, simply because there were so many remarkable ones to choose from. That serves as proof that British & Irish music thrives during unsettled periods in history, with the albums chosen covering everything from imaginative pop to pioneering rap to Cornish language folk-rock. We feel that these 12 amazing albums each have something to say artistically and socially, all in their own unique, enriching ways. Now comes the really hard part... choosing only one overall winner."