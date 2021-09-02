The 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize: Ceremony date, nominees, hosts, performances and more

Arlo Parks, Mogwai and Wolf Alice are among those shortlisted for the 2021 Mercury Prize. Picture: 1. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss UK 2. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty 3. Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The awards ceremony, which celebrates the best British and Irish albums of the year, is almost upon us. Find out when it takes place and who's nominated.

The 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year ceremony takes place next week and it's set to be a tough one, with everyone from Wolf Alice to Mogwai up for the prestigious gong.

Find out everything we know about the prestigious award and its upcoming ceremony including its date, location, shortlist, who it is hosted by and how to watch it.

When does the Mercury Prize ceremony 2021 take place?

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Album of the Year ceremony will take place on Thursday 9 September at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo.

How can I watch the Mercury Prize 2021?

The 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize ceremony will be shown on Thursday 9 September on BBC Four from 9pm.

Who's hosting the 2021 Mercury Prize?

The Hyundai Mercury Prize will be hosted by Lauren Laverne and Annie Mac will be the guest presenter, who will announce the overall winner.

Arlo Parks performs at All Points East 2021. Picture: Louise Morris

Who's on the Mercury Prize 2021 shortlist?

The 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year are:

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

BERWYN - DEMOTAPE/VEGA

Black Country, New Road - For The First Time

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises

Ghetts - Conflict of Interest

Hannah Peel - Fir Wave

Laura Mvula - Pink Noise

Mogwai - As the Love Continues

Nubya Garcia - SOURCE

SAULT - Untitled (Rise)

Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend

Who's performing at the 2021 Mercury Prize?

Playing live at the awards ceremony are Arlo Parks; BERWYN; Black Country, New Road; Celeste; Ghetts; Hannah Peel; Laura Mvula; Mogwai; Nubya Garcia and Wolf Alice.

Short films will be shown about the albums by SAULT and Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & the LSO.

Who are the Mercury Prize 2021 judges?

The 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize judges are: Anna Calvi – Musician & Songwriter; Annie Mac – Broadcaster & DJ; Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer; Gemma Cairney – Broadcaster & DJ; Hazel Wilde (from Lanterns on the Lake) - Musician & Songwriter; Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster; Jeff Smith - Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2; Michael Kiwanuka - Musician & Songwriter; Mike Walsh - Music Consultant; Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo; Tshepo Mokoena – Editorial Director, VICE.com; Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times. The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith.

The judges said of the 2021 selection: "It is testament to the strength of British music that, during a year which saw musicians face the toughest challenges of their lives, so many remarkable albums came out nonetheless.

"There was an embarrassment of riches for this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize judges to choose from, but the final twelve show how diverse, vibrant and far-reaching British music continues to be."

