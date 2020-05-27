When will pubs re-open in the UK? Get the latest on lockdown update

An empty Wetherspoons pub. Picture: SOPA Images/SIPA USA/PA Images

As lockdown measures adapt once again for schools and shops, we ask when Britain's watering holes will be open once again.

The UK has faced unprecedented changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Government announcing lockdown measures on 23 March 2020 to help flatten out the curve and relieve the strain on the NHS.

We've stayed at home as pubs, gyms, cinemas and restaurants, have all closed, but life is slowly beginning to resume as we face a new kind of normal.

With outdoor markets opening from 1 June and shops like Primark preparing to open their doors from 15 June, we ask: When can we expect pubs and bars to re-open? And what can we expect visiting a pub to look like when we do?

A bar reopens in Italy on 25 May 2020. Picture: LaPresse/SIPA USA/PA Images

When will UK pubs re-open?

According to the Government, businesses such as pubs, hairdressers, cinemas and places of worship could open from 4 July at the earliest. However, they have said this date is still subject to the "five tests" being met.

How will social distancing work in pubs?

It has not been outlined how social distancing will work in pubs yet, but some suggestions include, tables being spaced further apart, less customers allowed in at any one time and socially distanced queuing when outside the pub and when waiting at the bar.

What are the five tests?

Test 1. The NHS has the capacity to provide critical care across the UK

Test 2. A sustained and consistent fall in daily deaths from coronavirus

Test 3. The rate of infection decreased to manageable levels across the board

Test 4. Operational challenges including testing and PPE are in hand with supply able to meet future demand

Test 5. Confident that any adjustments to the current measures will not risk a second peak of infections

