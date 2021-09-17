Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall hits back at Noel Gallagher's BRITs comments

The former Oasis rocker criticised the BRIT Awards for awarding the girl band with Best British Group earlier this year.

Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix has hit out at Noel Gallagher for his recent comments about their BRIT Awards win.

The girl band took home the gong for Best British Group at the star-studded award ceremony in May, making them the first girl band ever to do so.

The former Oasis rocker wasn't impressed by their accolade, telling The Sun: "Little Mix, with the greatest respect, are not in the same league as Oasis. Not even in the same fucking sport."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "It’s a symptom of the music business chasing the numbers — and there not being any bands or songwriters in those bands."

However, according to the Radio Times Podcast, when Thirlwall was asked her opinion on Gallagher's comments on an upcoming episode of Never Mind The Buzzcocks, she gave as good as she got.

"He said something about that we were undeserving of the BRIT Award because we’re women and don’t… well, we do write music, but he thinks we don’t write music,” said the Wings singer.

She mused: "Yeah, shame really. Because you know, we are definitely the most successful girl group in the country – but he’s not even the most successful performer in his family."

The Little Mixer's comments won't come as a surprise to Noel himself, who recently admitted that his brother Liam is more successful than him.

Talking to Chris Evans in a recent interview on his podcast How to Wow, Noel said: "He’s doing massive gigs, he’s selling more records than I am and he’s selling more tickets than I am, if you can believe that."

He added: "So he’s doing his thing and I’m doing mine and we’re both pretty happy doing that at the moment.”

Noel even referred to his brother's huge shows, where he plays a selection of Oasis hits and praised him for keeping alive the band's "legacy".

“Liam’s doing his thing," he admitted. "He’s responsible for the legacy being what it is, he’s keeping the flame alive and all that and good for him."

