BRIT Awards to scrap Best Male and Female categories to include non-binary artists for 2021?

BRIT Awards to scrap Best Male and Female categories for 2021? Picture: Press/BRIT Awards

According to reports, the prestigious music awards ceremony are considering dropping gender-defined categories to reflect changes in society.

BRIT Awards bosses are reportedly considering scrapping gender defined categories at the 2021 ceremony.

According to reports, the traditional format of having British Male Solo Artist and British Female Solo Artist prizes could be dropped under new plans to avoid defining musicians by their sex to reflect changes in society.

However, the show will remain the same next year with the only changes planned related to musical genres.

A source told BANG Showbiz: "Significant changes will be made to the show that involve more music and some category changes but there will be male and female awards in the UK and international categories in Feb 2020. The BRITs will review for 2021."

The proposed category changes come after Sam Smith - who was nominated for British Male Solo Artist in 2015, and has previously won three BRITs - recently revealed they want to be referred to as "they" and "them" after a "lifetime of being at war with their gender".

Sam Smith at the 2019 BRIT Awards ceremony. Picture: Joel C Ryan/AP/Press Association Images

They wrote on their Twitter account: "Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ... after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

The Dancing With A Stranger singer added: "I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you."

See their full post below:



I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! — Sam Smith (@samsmith) September 13, 2019

See Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan react to the reports:

READ MORE: Sam Smith didn't know who Thom Yorke was at the Oscars...