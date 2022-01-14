The Wombats break down their most iconic songs

Matthew "Murph" Murphy and Dan Haggis take Radio X through their Song CV - from Let's Dance To Joy Division to If You Ever Leave I'm Coming With You....

By Radio X

The Wombats are back with a brand new album, Fix Yourself, Not The World which is their fifth outing in a career spanning 18 years.

With that in mind, Radio X decided to sit frontman Matthew "Murph" Murphy and drummer Dan Haggis down together and go through their Song CV to tell us the stories behind the tunes.

In our exclusive video, you'll find out...

How a night out at the Korova Bar in Liverpool spawned the indie club classic Let's Dance To Joy Division

Why Dan isn't in the best shape in the video for Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves)

Which film inspired the satirical Kill The Director

A very unusual place where Murph went on a date, which again inspired a famous Wombats song

The Wombats' new album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, is out now.

They'll be taking Radio X's John Kennedy through the new album track by track on X-Posure on Friday 14th January from 11pm.

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk