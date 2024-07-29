TRNSMT ask festival-goers to choose their line-up for 2025

TRNSMT 2024 mainstage with fans inset. Picture: Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty, Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Glasgow Green festival has asked fans who they want to see play the festival next year, with the chance of winning a pair of VIP tickets to the event.

TRNSMT Festival has asked their fans and future festival-goers who they want to see headline in 2025.

The Scottish festival closed its doors earlier this month, with Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris at the top of the bill.

Now the festival is asking future attendees in a survey who they would like to see play the festival across the line-up next year - and they are giving away two pairs of VIP tickets for their efforts.

Organisers wrote: "Following another amazing weekend at Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT we would like you to have your say and let us know who you’d like to see on the 2025 line up."

They added: "Fill out the survey by midnight on Sunday 4th August to be in with a chance of winning one of 2 pairs of VIP weekend tickets that are up for grabs for Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT 2025. Winners will be contacted by email by Monday 19th August 2024."

Have your say on who plays Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT 2025 and be in with a chance of winning a pair of VIP Weekend tickets!🔥



Full t&cs can be found on our website.



— TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) July 29, 2024

The survey itself asks would-be festival goers to select three artists who they'd like to see headline the festival next year out of a list which includes the likes of AC/DC, Arctic Monkeys, Blink 182, Blondie, Blur, Bob Dylan, Eminem, Florence + The Machine, Fontaines D.C, Imagine Dragons, Justin Bieber and many many more.

Once that section of the survey is filled, music-lovers are then asked to consider more artists to join the headliners on the bill with the likes of The Last Dinner Party, Sea Girls, The Smiths legend Johnny Marr and Kelis all among those mentioned.

Liam Gallagher brought his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour to TRNSMT Festival 2024. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Those lucky enough to attend the Glasgow Green Festival this year witnessed Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvis Harris play headline performances alongside sets from the likes of Courteeners, Natasha Bedingfield, Declan McKenna, The Snuts, CMAT, Chase & Status, The Vaccines, Sugababes and many more.

Meanwhile, TRNSMT has already confirmed its dates for 2025, returning for its eighth year to take place on Friday 11th July, Saturday 12th July and Sunday 13th July with tickets on sale now.