Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris to headline TRNSMT 2024

21 November 2023, 17:12 | Updated: 21 November 2023, 17:47

Liam Gallagher Performs At Lucca Summer Festival in 2022
Liam Gallagher will kick off the headliner performances at TRNSMT. Picture: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

The Glasgow Green festival has released the first wave of its line-up for next year.

TRNSMT Festival has confirmed its headliners for 2024.

Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris will top the bill at the Glasgow Green festival, which takes place from 12th - 14th July next year.

The Oasis legend will play the Friday night of the festival, Scottish phenomenon Getty Cinnamon will headline on the Saturday night and fellow Scot Global DJ Calvin Harris will bring the festival to a close with a huge dance party on the Sunday night of the festival.

Also confirmed for 2024's line-up are Garbage, Courteeners, Chase & Status, The Snuts, Rick Astley, Tom Grennan, Declan McKenna, Dylan John Thomas, Blossoms, Sugababes, Example, Enter Shikari, The Last Dinner Party, CMAT, Cian Ducrot, Picture This, Baby Queen and The Mary Wallopers, with many more acts to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 24th November from 9am, but find out full ticketing information, including presale below.

Liam Gallagher said, of the announcement: “Can’t wait to return to Glasgow Green next Summer to headline TRNSMT. I'll be playing songs from Definitely Maybe as well as some solo stuff. See you there.”

Gerry Cinnamon commented: "Get hounded on the daily to do TRNSMT again, well hound no more. On Saturday 13th July there’s going to be a big lovely summer sing song. See you there."

Gerry Cinnamon in Swansea
Gerry Cinnamon will play the second night of the festival . Picture: Press

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 24th November from 9am.

For those who can't wait until then, fans on the TRNSMT database have access to the festival presale from 5pm on Wednesday 22nd November.

The TRNSMT presale is now open for Three customers, who can get their hands on tickets on the Three+ rewards app from Tuesday 21st November 5pm until Friday 24th November at 8am.

For more information visit www.three.co.uk/threeplus.

Gerry Cinnamon - Cocoon (Live for TRNSMT)

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director of TRNSMT, said: “After welcoming one of the best crowds TRNSMT has ever seen in 2023 and we can’t wait to have everyone back for the 7th  year of incredible live music.

“We’ve created the dream lineup for a lot of our TRNSMT fans and there are plenty more acts to be announced - but we couldn’t wait to reveal festival favourites Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris, who are kicking off our biggest lineup yet.

“Next year is expected to be a sell-out, so get your hands on tickets now to avoid disappointment.”

Many more acts are still to be added to the bill, including the festival's King Tut’s Stage. Fans can also expect the return of the River Stage and Boogie Wonderland.

Last year's TRNSMT Festival saw Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 headline, with performances from the likes of The View, George Ezra, Kasabian, The Wombats, Royal Blood and more.

