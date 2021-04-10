Snow Patrol to headline Sounds of the City 2021

Snow Patrol press image. Picture: Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

Gary Lightbody and co are set to play a bill-topping show at Castlefield Bowl this September. Find out when they are playing and how to buy tickets.

Snow Patrol are set to headline Sounds of The City 2021.

Gary Lightbody and co have confirmed a bill-topping show on Sunday 26 September 2021, as part of a gig series which sees acts play Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.

Tickets for Snow Patrol will go on sale Friday 16 April at 9.30am at gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Special guest supports for the show will be announced next Thursday, 15 April at 4pm.

Snow Patrol will headline Sound of the City on Sunday 26 September. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher and Snow Patrol to headline Isle Of Wight festival 2021

The news comes after the festival pushed back their dates to September 2021 and June/July 2022.

Headline gigs by the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, The Streets will now take place at the end of this summer, while Foals and Lewis Capaldi's gigs will now take place next June.

The DMA'S rescheduled date is yet to be announced, but festival organisers have revealed that this will be confirmed soon.

READ MORE: Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody tells the story of Chasing Cars

See the dates for Sounds of the City at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl so far:

22 September 2021: Kaiser Chiefs and Razorlight (was originally 2 July 2021)

and (was originally 2 July 2021) 23 September 2021: Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott plus special guests (was originally 3 July 2021)

plus special guests (was originally 3 July 2021) 24 September 2021: The Streets plus special guests (was originally 9 July 2021)

plus special guests (was originally 9 July 2021) 25 September 2021: Hacienda Classical plus special guests (was originally 10 July 2021)



plus special guests (was originally 10 July 2021) 29 June 2022: Foals plus special guests (originally 30 June 2021)

plus special guests (originally 30 June 2021) 6 July 2022: Lewis Capaldi plus special guests (originally 8 July 2021)

READ MORE: The Streets to play week of gigs to mark end of lockdown