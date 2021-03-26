Sounds Of The City reschedule Leeds and Manchester shows

26 March 2021, 14:39 | Updated: 26 March 2021, 14:49

Foals and DMA'S - two acts playing the Sounds Of The City series
Foals and DMA'S - two acts playing the Sounds Of The City series. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The concert series have pushed back their dates to September 2021 and June/July 2022.

Sounds Of The City - the two series of open air live shows due to take place in Leeds and Manchester this July - have rescheduled their dates due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the government measures implemented to limit COVID-19's spread, the shows - which feature gigs by Foals, DMA'S, Lewis Capaldi and Kaiser Chiefs - will now either take place in September this year, or June and July 2022.

Full details of the changes are as follows:

Sounds Of The City - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester - New Dates

  • 22 September 2021: Kaiser Chiefs and Razorlight (was originally 2 July 2021)
  • 23 September 2021: Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott plus special guests (was originally 3 July 2021)
  • 24 September 2021: The Streets plus special guests (was originally 9 July 2021)
  • 25 September 2021: Hacienda Classical plus special guests (was originally 10 July 2021)
  • 29 June 2022: Foals plus special guests (originally 30 June 2021)
  • 6 July 2022: Lewis Capaldi plus special guests (originally 8 July 2021)

Announcements regarding the Crowded House (originally 1 July 2021) and DMA'S (originally 11 July) shows will be announced soon, say the promoters.

Sounds Of The City - Millennium Square, Leeds - New dates

  • 5 August 2021: DMA'S plus special guests (was originally 10 July 2021)
  • 8 July 2022: Foals plus special guests (was originally 9 July 2021)

The Idles show on 8 July 2021 cannot now be rescheduled, so will now not take place. All tickets will be refunded.

All original tickets will be valid for the new dates and any remaining tickets are available at www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

