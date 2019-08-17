WATCH: Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody tells the story of Chasing Cars

17 August 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 17 August 2019, 12:01

Watch the Snow Patrol frontman tell Radio X the story behind the band's most enduring single.

This month saw Snow Patrol's Chasing Cars named the most played track of the 21st Century.

The Northern Irish and Scottish band's 2006 single - which was taken from their fourth studio album, Eyes Open - was dubbed the most popular track on UK radio for over the last 20 years.

Despite only peaking at number six in the UK, the song stayed in the charts for three years and has remained present in the pop culture ever since - thanks to its appearance on popular US series Grey's Anatomy.

Now, Radio X have been given the story of how the song came to fruition from the man himself.

It involves a very boozy night, a sore head and plenty of gigging.

Watch him explain all in our video above and take note - because maybe you could write the next anthem.

READ MORE: Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody praises Wyldest's Love Island cover of You Could Be Happy

Watch Stereophonics dedicate their song to Snow Patrol after they stood in for the band at Latitude Festival 2019:

