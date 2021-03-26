Liam Gallagher and Snow Patrol to headline Isle Of Wight festival 2021

26 March 2021, 12:36 | Updated: 26 March 2021, 14:49

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The veteran event will return in September 2021.

Isle Of Wight Festival has announced its headliners for 2021.

The festival returns for its 16th event in 2021, having been pushed back to September from its usual slot in June.

Liam Gallagher will headline Friday 17 September, with Tom Jones, James and You Me At Six on the bill.

Saturday 18 September will see Snow Patrol and David Guetta top the bill, which will also feature Sam Fender, Lightning Seeds, James Arthur and All Saints.

Duran Duran are the Sunday night headliners on 19 September, with a line-up that features The Script, Supergrass, James and James Vincent McMorrow.

The line-up for the Big Top includes Primal Scream, Kaiser Chiefs, Scouting For Girls, Razorlight, Shed Seven and Example.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now via www.isleofwightfestival.com/tickets

